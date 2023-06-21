'Days of Our Lives' actor Cody Longo cause of death revealed

Cody Longo died in February from chronic drinking, according to the Travis County Medical Examiner. He was 34.

His official cause of death was due to "chronic ethanol abuse."

Longo, who was known for roles on "Days of Our Lives" and "Hollywood Heights," was "found deceased in a state of decomposition in his secured residence approximately three weeks after he was last known alive," the report obtained by Fox News Digital stated.

The autopsy listed "numerous bottles of alcohol found at the scene," which coincided with family members reporting a previous history of "significant alcohol consumption."

CODY LONGO, ‘DAYS OF OUR LIVES’ ACTOR, DEAD AT 34

Postmortem toxicology testing also revealed the presence of "ethanol (alcohol) and acetone."

HOUSTON RAPPER BIG POKEY DEAD AT 45

Longo died on Feb. 8 in Austin, Texas. He is survived by wife Stephanie and their three children: Lyla, 7, Elijah, 5, and Noah, 1.

"Cody was our whole world," Stephanie said in a statement at the time, shared by Longo's rep, Alex Gittelson.

"The kids and I are shattered and beyond devastated. He was the best dad and best father. We will always and forever miss you and love you."

Gittelson added, "Cody was a dear friend and my heart breaks for his amazing wife and kids. He was such a loyal, loving and talented person, and he will be greatly missed."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Longo portrayed Nicholas Alamain on the long-running soap opera in 2011, and also had roles on "Nashville," "Medium," "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" and "CSI: NY."

In January 2021, Longo pleaded guilty to misdemeanor simple assault in Colorado stemming from an incident with a 9-year-old girl in 2019. The charge was later dismissed as part of a plea.

His lawyer, Iris Eytan, addressed the plea deal at the time, stating in part: "It’s not a conviction, it’s a plea that amounts to a very slow dismissal. There is absolutely no tie to any sexual facts or assault to this plea."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In November 2020, Longo was arrested in Clarksville, Tennessee, on a domestic assault charge after he was allegedly involved in a fight with his wife while intoxicated.

Longo allegedly pushed his wife's face with his forearm, although there were no bruises evident, according to the police report. Longo denied the allegations.

Fox News Digital's Ashley Hume contributed to this report.