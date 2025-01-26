James Van Der Beek thanks his dad for 'life-saving' support during cancer battle

James Van Der Beek reflected on the "life affirming" support he received from his father months after being diagnosed with stage 3 cancer.

The "Dawson's Creek" actor celebrated his dad's birthday on Saturday, and shared a heartfelt post on social media dedicated to the man who showed up to help his family in a great time of need.

Van Der Beek, 47, revealed his colorectal cancer diagnosis in November, and has since been healing with help from his friends and family.

"The way you have shown up when I’ve been down and out this year - without us having to ask, without the expectation of even a thank you… has been not just life-saving, but life affirming," he wrote on Instagram with a carousel of photos with his father, James William Van Der Beek.

"Moving onto the ranch for when I’m away for treatment. Making lunches, making fires for @vanderkimberly, driving kids, even taking care of the dogs and chickens (neither of which you ever wanted and would just as soon never have had)."

He added, "But it’s even more than that. I’m blown away by how you’ve been there for me emotionally as I’ve moved through everything cancer brings up… I know it’s outside your comfort zone, but especially since Mom died, you have come through for me again and again and again in ways that I didn’t even know how much I needed.

"Watching you evolve, seeing what kind of man and father you are… gives me more confidence in myself than I could ever express. I feel so proud and lucky to have come from you. Thank you for being the best. Ever. Period. And I will keep my promise that we won’t ever ask you to change Jeremiah’s diapers."

Van Der Beek admitted in November that he was "privately dealing with this diagnosis and [has] been taking steps to resolve it, with the support of my incredible family," in a statement shared with People magazine.

"There’s reason for optimism, and I’m feeling good," he said.

He never had a family history of cancer, and was surprised by the diagnosis due to his healthy habits.

"I’d always associated cancer with age and with unhealthy, sedentary lifestyles. But I was in amazing cardiovascular shape. I tried to eat healthy — or as far as I knew it at the time," Van Der Beek said.

He originally blamed his diet for cancer symptoms after noting changes in his bowel movements last year.

"I thought maybe I needed to stop coffee," he said. "Or maybe not put cream in the coffee. But when I cut that out and it didn’t improve, I thought, ‘All right, I better get this checked out.’"

He scheduled a colonoscopy, and it was after the procedure that the actor learned of his diagnosis.

"I felt really good coming out of anesthesia, that I’d finally done it," he continued. "Then the gastroenterologist said — in his most pleasant bedside manner — that it was cancer. I think I went into shock."