David Copperfield denies sexual misconduct allegations: 'False accusations must stop'

David Copperfield has refuted "false and scurrilous allegations" of inappropriate behavior toward multiple women.

Copperfield, whose full name is David Seth Kotkin, was accused by 16 women in an investigation spanning decades, according to the Guardian US. More than half of the alleged victims claimed they were under the age of 18 at the time of the incidents.

Prior to the publication of the accusations, Copperfield "denied any wrongdoing of any kind" to the Guardian, and his lawyer stated that Copperfield had "never acted inappropriately with anyone, let alone anyone underage."

Copperfield's representatives continued to deny the claims in a statement provided to Fox News Digital. "Everyone that knows David Copperfield will tell you that these recent allegations from one newspaper are the exact opposite of who David is," his representatives said.

"In fact, David has a record of risking his career to help protect women from powerful predators. Most of these historic accusations have been made before, and all of them are as false now as they were then. David requested the ‘evidence’ upon which these false allegations claim to rely and this has not been provided."

They added, "By contrast, whenever US law enforcement has looked into such matters, they have been investigated thoroughly and it has been found that there is simply no case to answer. The Guardian’s characterization is not who David is, and he continues to support anyone who has experienced any form of abuse or discrimination.

"The movement must succeed, but false accusations must stop for it to flourish. David will be considering the position with his legal team and will take such steps as may be appropriate over these false and scurrilous allegations."

Copperfield was accused of drugging three women before he had sexual relations with them, which they felt they were unable to consent to, according to the report.

"The Guardian’s rigorous, fact-checked reporting on 16 women who alleged sexual misconduct and inappropriate behavior by Copperfield is based on interviews with more than 100 people, court and police records, and contemporaneous corroboration of the women’s stories," a spokesperson for the Guardian US told Fox News Digital.

The allegations against the famed illusionist date from the late '80s up until 2014.

In January, Copperfield was named in unsealed Jeffrey Epstein court documents. Attorney Sigrid McCawley asked an accuser of Epstein — Johanna Sjoberg — and his former lover and accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell if she ever met Copperfield.

"Yes," she said. The document is part of a May 2016 deposition.

"Someone called me from the house and said that he would be there, and if I wanted to come have dinner, then I could meet him," Sjoberg said. "So when I arrived at the house, he wasn't there yet… and there was another girl there which I had never met and never seen. She seemed young."

Sjoberg then said Copperfield "did some magic tricks" at dinner and said he was a friend of Epstein's. Sjoberg said Copperfield, who was previously accused of sexually assaulting a teen model in 1988, questioned whether she "was aware that girls were getting paid to find other girls," the court document read.

"Did he tell you any of the specifics of that?" McCawley asked, to which Sjoberg responded, "No."

Fox News Digital's Jamie Joseph contributed to this report.