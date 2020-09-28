Dave Chappelle-led comedy shows canceled after ‘possible’ coronavirus exposure

Dave Chappelle has been at the forefront of providing an “Intimate Socially Distanced Affair” during the coronavirus pandemic but all of that has been stifled due to a “possible” COVID-19 exposure among the bubble of folks who have been present in the shows since the beginning.

“Due to possible exposure to COVID-19 within our inner circle, and out of an abundance of caution, we have elected to cancel the remaining … shows,” a rep told Page Six on Monday regarding the comedy tour of the same name.

Social distancing, face masks, hand sanitizer, temperature checks and access to daily COVID-19 tests were all part of the show's protocol.

"We take COVID-19 very seriously and there have been no reported cases among patrons or crew," the spokesperson said.

Thanks to Chappelle and the number of shows he has put on in Yellow Springs, Ohio, comedians such as Chris Rock, David Letterman, Jon Stewart, Tiffany Haddish, Michael Che, Sarah Silverman, Louis CK, Michelle Wolf and many others have been able to enjoy some COVID-19 getaway time on stage in front of intimate crowds for Chappelle’s “Intimate Socially Distanced Affair” series.

According to the outlet, the "possible" exposure was none of the above comics.

The final show was set to kick off on Oct. 4 before the gigs were halted and tickets to any remaining dates have been pulled from the TicketMaster website, Page Six reported on Monday.

The ticket broker is offering up refunds to those who purchased their passes for the legendary performances.

A rep for Chappelle did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.