Darius Rucker caught with marijuana and psychedelic pills when he was pulled over in Tennessee: police

Darius Rucker was in possession of marijuana and pills during a routine traffic stop in 2023, Fox News Digital can confirm.

Rucker, 57, was pulled over by the Franklin Police Department in February 2023 for expired tags, according to Officer Ryan Schuman.

During the stop, police noticed a strong odor of marijuana and found a jar of un-stamped pills. Rucker handed over a small marijuana blunt before officers searched the actor.

At the time, Rucker was released pending identification of the unmarked pills. The pills were later identified as psilocycn, otherwise known as magic mushrooms, by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

An arrest warrant was issued in December, and Rucker was taken into custody Thursday after turning himself in, Fox News Digital confirmed. He was charged with two counts of simple possession/casual exchange of a controlled substance and one count of a violation of the state's vehicle registration law.

Rucker's attorney, Mark Puryear, issued a statement to Fox News Digital after his client's arrest.

"Darius Rucker is fully cooperating with authorities related to misdemeanor charges," Puryear said.

Fox News Digital's Larry Fink contributed to this report