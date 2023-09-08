Expand / Collapse search
Danny Masterson sentenced to 30 years in prison; country music star Zach Bryan arrested

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Published
danny masterson zach bryan

Danny Masterson sentenced to 30 years in prison; country music star Zach Bryan arrested. (Getty Images)

NO REMORSE - Danny Masterson was sentenced to 30 years in prison for forcible rape. Continue reading here…

BEHIND BARS - Country music star Zach Bryan was arrested in rural Oklahoma. Continue reading here…

ALL HAIL THE QUEEN - Prince William and Kate Middleton celebrate Queen Elizabeth's 'extraordinary life.' Continue reading here…

Queen Elizabeth II poses with the royal family on the balcony

Prince William and Kate Middleton celebrate Queen Elizabeth's 'extraordinary life.' (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

‘LIKE AN IDIOT’ - Zach Bryan gives a full explanation of the arrest. Continue reading here…

CARRY ON - King Charles and Camilla continue to lead the monarchy amid ongoing royal drama, one year later. Continue reading here…

ETERNAL LOVE - 'Dukes of Hazzard' star John Schneider's faith saved him after his wife's death. Continue reading here…

johh schneider and wife alicia

'Dukes of Hazzard' star John Schneider's faith saved him after his wife's death.  (John Schneider Facebook)

‘A PROBLEM’ - 'AGT' judge Simon Cowell reveals he is ‘not a fan’ of AI. Continue reading here…

LONG LIVE THE QUEEN - King Charles remembers Queen Elizabeth’s ‘long life, and devoted service’ in a message 1 year after her death. Continue reading here…

SUPERMODEL BODY - Gisele Bündchen dishes on what she eats to stay so sexy. Continue reading here…

Gisele on a red carpet following tom brady divorce

Gisele Bündchen dishes on what she eats to stay so sexy. (SplashNews.com)

DIVORCE IS ‘CHIC’ - Model Emily Ratajkowski insists splitting from your partner before age 30 is trendy. Continue reading here…

