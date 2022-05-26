'Top Gun: Maverick': Kenny Loggins talks ‘Danger Zone’ and meeting Tom Cruise for the first time

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kenny Loggins is "proud" of his contribution to the original "Top Gun" movie.

The singer, 74, shared with Fox News Digital that being able to record two songs for the 1986 action movie was a "real plum" for the musician.

"It was a great period of time for all of us, especially in my life at that time that I got two songs in ‘Top Gun.’ This was a real plum for me, you know?"

Loggins created "Danger Zone," which is also featured in the movie’s sequel "Top Gun: Maverick." He was not the original person in mind to sing the song written by Giorgio Moroder and Tom Whitlock.

"I really wasn't supposed to be the guy to record ‘Danger Zone,’" he shared. "There’s a lot of urban legends as to who was supposed to do it. My guess is Mickey Thomas and Starship were probably the first in line."

During the late 80s, Loggins created hit songs for some of the biggest movies of its decade, including "Top Gun," "Caddyshack," and "Footloose."

"I think the reason why I have that whole reputation of being that the movie guy from that era was because I lucked into three really iconic pieces in a row the ‘Caddyshack,’ ‘Footloose,’ and then, of course, ‘Top Gun,’" Loggins said.

He shared that he has already seen a screening of the new "Top Gun: Maverick," but he still plans on getting a group together and seeing it in theaters.

"It's so amazing," Loggins said of the sequel.

Although Loggins made a massive contribution to the history of "Top Gun" he admitted to Fox News Digital that he didn’t meet the movie’s lead, Tom Cruise, until six years ago.

"When I ran into him, we were both doing [the late-night show Jimmy Kimmel Live!] together, and that was the first time we met," he said.

"And I said, ‘So tell me, you know, the new Top Gun, you're doing it, right?’ Yeah [Cruise said]. I said, ‘Well, is Danger Zone in or out?’ And he said, ‘Kenny, it wouldn't be Top Gun without Danger Zone.’"

Loggins described hearing his song in "Top Gun: Maverick" as "exciting."

"It was just really exciting to see it in that place," he began. "For me, you know, having been around a while now, what it means is, how will the audience respond? You know, what? Will there be as much attention on ‘Danger Zone’ now as there was back then or what happens next? So for me, I'm sitting there, and I'm excited to see it in there. It's like rolling sevens. But what happens next? That's the big question."

What’s next for Loggins is his upcoming memoir titled "Still Alright: Memoir" that has an expected release date of June 14. He shared that he was originally worried he "wouldn’t remember enough" to produce a memoir.

"I co-wrote it with a collaborator. We did like six months of interviews just to refresh our memories," he shared.

"The book has a lot of fun anecdotes about what it was like to be a kid in the late sixties, wanting to start a band and then going on the road with a psychedelic band called Electric Prunes. And then one thing leads to another. You know, I think it's a fun book. It's what I wanted it to be."

Loggins is also making a return to performing for two nights only at the Hollywood Bowl in July. Jim Messina will be opening the shows for him.

"So, I'll come out and do an hour with Jimmy and then I'll go change clothes and do an hour alone with my band," he said.

"Top Gun: Maverick" is now in theaters.

