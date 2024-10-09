'Dancing with the Stars' host Julianne Hough strips down after firing back at concerns over her body

"Dancing with the Stars" host Julianne Hough is continuing to put her body on display after receiving comments last week about her figure.

Hough, 36, took to Instagram on Tuesday and shared a video of herself undressing down to her bra and underwear while dancing to Rick James' "Give It To Me Baby."

She started off in a denim onesie before undressing to a matching gray bra and underwear set. Hough then put on a vibrant sequined dress to end the video, which was captioned, "GRWM for soul train night."

The television personality received mixed comments on her post.

"Why are you doing this?" one user asked. Another added, "The underwear scenes are getting old."

Some Instagram users praised Hough for her post.

"Wow so many woman [sic] putting down another woman about her choice of displaying her body on social media! Leave @juleshough alone ! She is super fit and lovely human being. Instead of putting others down, start bringing them up! There’s no need for it," one user wrote.

Another added, "So what she’s doing, how does that affect your lives at all ? It doesn’t…. So if you have nothing nice to say, don’t say anything at all. Or better yet. Stop following her."

Last week, Hough received backlash after posting a video of herself in a bikini. Fans pointed out that she looked "too thin" which led her to clarify that she's "never been healthier."

"I don’t usually address comments like this, but I’m going to say a few things about this video," the 36-year-old wrote at the beginning of a lengthy post.

"My body has never been healthier – I was full of inflammation in my 20’s and had a marker for an auto immune that I addressed and committed to over a year and a half ago," she explained in the part of the comment addressing her weight.

"I’ve never been healthier or happier from the inside out. Grief, loss. Sadness and fear also get stored in the body and we hold on to that in different ways. I made it a huge priority to accept, express, process and release a lot of emotions over the years." — Julianne Hough

She added that she has frozen her eggs in the last few years, "which also shifts the body fluctuation."

"I’ve never been healthier or happier from the inside out," she wrote. "Grief, loss. Sadness and fear also get stored in the body and we hold on to that in different ways. I made it a huge priority to accept, express, process and release a lot of emotions over the years."

To commenters who claimed that her behavior in the video — in which she jumps on a trampoline and dances around while wearing a light mask — seemed odd, she wrote: "This playful side of me is the most authentic version."

"I saw somewhere that when kids are the most playful and can be the most strange and weird versions of themselves it means they are the safest to do so. My playful goofy side is a reflection of how safe I feel in my own skin and with the people around me.

"Everyone who is close to me knows this side of me means I am the most free in judgement of myself and from others," Hough noted.

She added that for fans who were "genuinely concerned because this is unusual for you to see, I understand that what you don’t understand feels unfamiliar and sometimes scary."

"I’m going to continue feeling safe within myself regardless of the outpouring of your comments, and have fun with life which can be really heavy and challenging. So why not be playful and laugh and enjoy the journey instead of taking everything so seriously."

At the end of her comment, she wrote: "Sending love, light and playful energy your way."

Fox News Digital's Brie Stimson contributed to this report.