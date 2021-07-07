Gwen Stefani shares sweet new wedding photo featuring all of her sons and Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani shared a sweet wedding photo on Wednesday of her newly blended family on Instagram.

Stefani and Blake Shelton posed with the pop singer's three sons, Kingston, 15, Zuma, 12 and Apollo, 7. Stefani shared the photo to show off her son's tuxedos worn for the special day.

Stefani's veil worn during the ceremony also honored her three boys. Shelton's name, along with her sons' names, and hers were embroidered into the covering.

Stefani and Shelton married Saturday after filing for a marriage license on June 29. The couple exchanged vows at a small church Shelton had built on a property in Oklahoma.

INSIDE GWEN STEFANI AND BLAKE SHELTON'S SMALL OKLAHOMA RANCH WEDDING

The couple began seeing each other back in 2015 while working as coaches on "The Voice." Shelton and Stefani had both been previously married.

Stefani shares her three sons with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. The musician was married to Rossdale for 13 years.

GWEN STEFANI'S WEDDING VEIL HELD A SWEET TRIBUTE TO HER KIDS AND BLAKE SHELTON

Stefani's sons reportedly gave Shelton permission to marry their mother.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Blake told her boys that he wanted to propose and ask their permission," a source told People magazine in November. "Her family very much approves of him. He’s an amazing partner and a great dad to the boys. Gwen is ecstatic. The proposal was a surprise."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Shelton proposed to Stefani in 2020. The couple announced the news on social media at the time.