Coolio's cause of death revealed

Rapper Coolio died from the effects of fentanyl, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner.

He also had traces of heroin and methamphetamine in his system at the time of his death.

Other significant conditions listed were "cardiomyopathy unspecified, asthma and recent phencyclidine use."

His manner of death was ruled an accident.

The "Gangsta's Paradise" rapper died on Sept. 28. He was 59.