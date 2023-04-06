Expand / Collapse search
©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Coolio's cause of death revealed

Rapper Coolio died in September 2022 at the age of 59

By Tracy Wright | Fox News
Rapper Coolio died from the effects of fentanyl, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner.

He also had traces of heroin and methamphetamine in his system at the time of his death.

Other significant conditions listed were "cardiomyopathy unspecified, asthma and recent phencyclidine use."

His manner of death was ruled an accident.

COOLIO, GRAMMY AWARD-WINNING RAPPER, DEAD AT 59

The "Gangsta's Paradise" rapper died on Sept. 28. He was 59.

