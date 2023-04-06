Coolio's cause of death revealed
Rapper Coolio died in September 2022 at the age of 59
Rapper Coolio died from the effects of fentanyl, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner.
He also had traces of heroin and methamphetamine in his system at the time of his death.
Other significant conditions listed were "cardiomyopathy unspecified, asthma and recent phencyclidine use."
His manner of death was ruled an accident.
