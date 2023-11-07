Comedian turned minister Bill Engvall warns cancel culture doesn't belong in comedy

Although he's stepped away from the stand-up stage, Bill Envgall is still a huge supporter of comedy.

In an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, Engvall revealed his final comedy special, "Here’s Your Sign, It’s Finally Time – My Last Show" will premiere in December and offered insight into the comedy world today.

In recent years, comedians have seemingly been subjected to more criticism and even cancel culture due to their jokes

"Comedy is the best thing in the world and to be able to go to a place and laugh. Don't go with the attitude that you're gonna try to find something that's offensive. If that's what you're wanting to do, then I don't know where to tell you to go, but just please don't do it at a comedy show," he suggested.

"Cause comedy is great. And it's very fun. And it's fun to laugh, and you feel better after you've had a great night of comedy. So don't … put it under the microscope too much."

Engvall explained that comedians often use real-life circumstances as inspiration for material.

"It's just their view on real life. Understand that that's their view. They're not saying you have to think this way, or you're wrong," he added.

Engvall has a similar philosophy on religion, saying everyone is entitled to an opinion. In his special, the 66-year-old hilariously addresses his time at Grand Canyon University during the COVID-19 pandemic, where he studied and got his degree in Christian studies.

"You know, I always considered myself probably a what we used to call a C&E — you know, church was Christmas and Easter," he joked. "I have become an ordained minister. I have the great honor of baptizing both my grandkids, and I've got a couple of weddings coming up. And it's just really, really fun."

When asked if his more suggestive comedy material has conflicted with his relationship with God, the "Last Man Standing" actor joked that it's all subjective.

"My relationship with God — and I feel like one of the problems that we've had in religion is that we all feel like we all have to have the same relationship with God, which we don't. Mine will be different than yours. Yours would be different than someone else's," he added.

"So I try to, you know, keep it along those lines. I don't like to, I don't tell anybody what they should or shouldn't believe. That's not my position … or my place to do that.

"And now there are people that are gonna say, 'Oh, my gosh, I can't believe you did this, and you said that.' And I'm like, ‘Wait a minute … this is about you. This isn't about me.' You know? So, yeah, it doesn't affect my relationship. And I don't feel hypocritical at all in … what I say and what people believe. So, it's been a fairly easy line to walk."

Fox News Digital can exclusively reveal that Engvall's special will be released Dec. 5.

"I feel like, honestly, that my show is probably one of the cleaner shows out there," Engvall said. "I mean, there's no swearing, there's no dropping F-bombs and all that. … It's something that I really have felt strong about. … I didn't feel that any of the material on there was offensive. It's, you know, it's what I've done my whole career, and that's obviously worked for whatever reason."

Despite ample success with several comedy specials and his own TV show, Engvall says he knew his time on the road was coming to an end. He taped his comedy special last New Year's Eve.

"When I was first starting out in the business … I couldn't wait to get out on the road. You know, I'd be packed two or three days before I had to leave. … It used to be the show outweighed the road as far as the amount of fun I had," he said. "I started realizing that the road was making it a little more difficult.

"I wanted to go out on my terms. … I didn't want to end up being the grouchy old man. The whole show was just me complaining about stuff. … I knew it was getting to be time."

He says having grandchildren was a big game changer.

"It seemed like I was missing out on stuff … the same kind of stuff I had missed out on with my kids. … But I didn't want to go through that again. I wanted to be able to really spend time with my kids and my wife and our grandkids. And so I just knew. It was one of those things you just kind of know."

Engvall's final special will be available to purchase or rent on several platforms starting Dec. 5, including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV and YouTube, as well as cable providers.