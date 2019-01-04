CNN’s Nina Turner mocks Trump: Republicans need to ‘change the president’s diapers’

CNN political commentator Nina Turner said President Trump “whines like a baby” and declared that Republicans should “change the president’s diapers” during an appearance on “CNN Tonight with Don Lemon” on Thursday.

“I mean the president, he’s a whiner, he whines like a baby. He’s a liar and he’s a whiner. And I think what needs to happen is the Republicans got to go over there and change the president’s diapers,” Turner said.

“That’s what this is coming down to, so that he can cut it out, so the grown folks, the big girls and the big boys can go around, sit around the table and do what is necessary for this government,” she said. “The whining and the lying must stop.”

Lemon responded, “That’s quite a mental picture.”

The conversation came about when Lemon hosted a panel discussion about President Trump’s Thursday impromptu press briefing, when he was criticized for not taking questions.

Lemon called Trump’s appearance in the briefing room a “stunt” that didn’t work.

CNN was particularly fired up on Thursday evening, as the network also featured political commentator Rick Wilson mocking Trump supporters as a “10-toothed base,” while CNN’s Brian Stelter floated an idea of using a “10 minute delay” whenever President Trump speaks, in order for the network to pick and choose what is aired.

NewsBusters managing editor Curtis Houck said the outrage that Trump over Trump’s briefing on Thursday is the latest “situation where the administration is damned if they do and damned if they don't,” while taking particular exception to Stelter’s idea of censoring Trump’s message.

“Somehow, you have outlets slowly backing away from wanting to carry or talk about briefings and pool sprays after demanding more access almost since day one and it's nonsense," Houck told Fox News. "This shows that some in the press want to do all they can to control the message as they face off against a President who's eager to push back. Needless to say, they're not handling it well.”