CNN's Don Lemon suggests Trump is 'pinning black against brown' in Oval Office address

CNN's Don Lemon questioned the motives behind some of President Donald Trump’s remarks from his primetime address in the Oval Office.

During Trump's speech about the crisis at the southern border, he told the country that all Americans are “hurt by uncontrolled illegal migration.”

“It strains public resources and drives down jobs and wages. Among those hardest hit are African Americans and Hispanic Americans,” Trump stated.

Lemon then suggested there was a racial component to the president's remarks.

“What do you think there? What is he doing? Is he pinning black against brown or what?” Lemon asked his panel.

Liberal CNN commentator Symone Sanders responded by saying he was “absolutely” attempting to pin people against each other.

“This is not something new. This is something we have heard over and over again. And I think it’s important to note that it is absolutely incorrect. Overall, there have been studies after studies after studies that folks can Google and to research that supports this,” Sanders told Lemon. “Immigration, whether it is of undocumented folks or quote-unquote ‘legal’ immigration, does not take jobs away from African Americans in America. Often times, the jobs that folks are willing to do are lower-skilled jobs that are currently going unfilled. And doesn’t the president like to tout his job numbers and the record number of jobs that we have quote-unquote in America? Well, there are jobs that are currently not filled.”

Sanders added that Trump’s remarks were a “sad attempt” at pinning people against one another and that his words are a “flat-out lie.”