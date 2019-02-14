CNN’s Don Lemon bashes Wisconsin GOP for leaving Kaepernick off Black History resolution

CNN’s Don Lemon on Wednesday bashed Republican lawmakers in Wisconsin for stripping Colin Kaepernick’s name from a Black History Month resolution, calling the decision “B.S.”

Lemon appeared on Cuomo Primetime to argue why the Wisconsin-born former NFL quarterback, who made headlines for kneeling during the National Anthem, should be honored with other great African-Americans “whether you agree with what he did or not.”

CNN'S DON LEMON SHAMES TRUMP SUPPORTERS FOR 'OVERLOOKING' RACISM AND BIGOTRY

“He was doing what is a right to all Americans, to peacefully protest,” Lemon said. “And yet, and still, he is suffering the consequences of that after he broke no laws, and he’s trying to help out the very community that he’s trying to bring attention to.”

The host said the narrative surrounding Keapernick had been “twisted” by President Trump, but people should still know “in the back of their minds, deep in their heart” that what the former San Francisco 49er did was “courageous and heroic.”

When Chris Cuomo asked if this was a case of “white privilege,” Lemon responded that he thought it was “ignorance.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Look, I don’t know about it. I just think it’s ignorance. I just think it’s B.S.," he said. "Whatever you want to call it, if you want to call it white privilege, that is your business.”

The state legislature’s Black Caucus had drafted the resolution to include Kaepernick’s name, but Republicans said he was too controversial and took him off the list, NBC News reported. The resolution, without Kaepernick's name, passed in the state Senate.