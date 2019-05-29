CNN's Chris Cuomo responds to backlash after being accused of 'mocking' armed rape survivor

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo responded to several critics who slammed him on Wednesday over a tweet they said appeared to mock National Rifle Association (NRA) member and rape survivor Kimberly Corban.

Corban appeared in an NRA ad advocating her Second Amendment right after going into detail how she survived a rape when she was 20 years old.

"I'm a mother of two, and if a predator or anyone else tries to harm me or my family, they have to come through my firearm first," Corban said.

Cuomo reacted to the ad, tweeting "Only in America."

That triggered an avalanche of criticism, many accusing him of "mocking a rape survivor." Corban herself responded to the tweet, asking him if he "cared to chat" about it.

Later in the afternoon, Cuomo responded to several critics on Twitter, including Fox News' own meteorologist Janice Dean.

"You might want explain this tweet a little better to those of us who’ve actually had to face predators in our own homes and defend ourselves without a big strong man like yourself," Dean told the CNN anchor.

"You are right. No offense intended. Too short on Twitter. 'Only in America' are we still debating the legitimate right to protect oneself like you and many others vs sensible way to keep guns from wrong people. Only here can we not address the issues around school shootings in a way that respects the ill and also people who get guns legally (as I did) and use responsibly (as I)," Cuomo responded. "We are stuck with good people having to beg to keep a right and not getting done what is right for federal reasonable restrictions and mental health reform. I am sorry for confusion. I take the issue and the stories of violence seriously. Muscles don’t stop bullets, as you know. Again, I have always been clear about the right to own and what needs to be improved. Apologize if you were misled."

Cuomo told The View co-host Meghan McCain that she had his "intentions wrong" in a tweet accusing him of treating the values of conservative women as "some kind of joke." He slammed Targeted Victory's Caleb Hull of trying to "twist" his words as if he's "some heartless hater."

However, Washington Examiner reporter Jerry Dunleavy pointed out that Cuomo has responded to several folks except for Corban.

After Dean suggested to Cuomo he should apologize to Corban, Cuomo insisted he apologized... "for this negative attention."

"Of course I apologized for this negative attention that was not intended. You asked a question and I answered. That’s what should happen," Cuomo tweeted. "This place and sadly this issue brings out the worst in too many. No need. Not helpful."

"We're done," Dean shot back. "I’ll apologize to @Kimberly_Corban for you."