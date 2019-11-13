Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

CMA Awards
Published
Last Update 14 mins ago

'Bachelorette' Hannah Brown talks meeting someone at the CMAs: 'They could serenade me'

By Nate Day | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for Nov. 13Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for Nov. 13

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines for Nov. 13 are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Former "Bachelorette" Hannah Brown has hit the red carpet at the CMA Awards.

Wearing a sheer white dress with a ribbon belt, Brown, 25, told "Entertainment Tonight" that she is open to potentially meeting a new bachelor at the show.

"I mean, that's not, like, my first priority right now. I am definitely focused on being in the semifinals of 'Dancing With the Stars,'" Brown said. "But I am a single lady. I like country music. They could serenade me ... well."

CARRIE UNDERWOOD ON FEMALE COUNTRY MUSIC ARTISTS: 'WE LIFT EACH OTHER UP'

Hannah Brown at the CMA Awards. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Hannah Brown at the CMA Awards. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Brown was previously engaged to musician Jed Wyatt, who won her season of "Bachelorette." Their engagement ended earlier this year.

Accompanying Brown was Alan Bersten, her partner on "Dancing With the Stars."

CMAS 2019: PREGNANT MAREN MORRIS HIT THE RED CARPET IN TWO-PIECE GOWN

"Why not [date a musician]?" said Bersten, 25. "She loves country music!"

Although there will be plenty of eligible men at the awards show, Brawn said she couldn't wait to see one man, in particular: Garth Brooks.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I've always wanted to meet him," Brown revealed. "He seems like the coolest guy ever and I went to one of his concerts and it was just an experience unlike any other, so I'm really excited to meet him."