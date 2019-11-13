'Bachelorette' Hannah Brown talks meeting someone at the CMAs: 'They could serenade me'

Former "Bachelorette" Hannah Brown has hit the red carpet at the CMA Awards.

Wearing a sheer white dress with a ribbon belt, Brown, 25, told "Entertainment Tonight" that she is open to potentially meeting a new bachelor at the show.

"I mean, that's not, like, my first priority right now. I am definitely focused on being in the semifinals of 'Dancing With the Stars,'" Brown said. "But I am a single lady. I like country music. They could serenade me ... well."

Brown was previously engaged to musician Jed Wyatt, who won her season of "Bachelorette." Their engagement ended earlier this year.

Accompanying Brown was Alan Bersten, her partner on "Dancing With the Stars."

"Why not [date a musician]?" said Bersten, 25. "She loves country music!"

Although there will be plenty of eligible men at the awards show, Brawn said she couldn't wait to see one man, in particular: Garth Brooks.

"I've always wanted to meet him," Brown revealed. "He seems like the coolest guy ever and I went to one of his concerts and it was just an experience unlike any other, so I'm really excited to meet him."