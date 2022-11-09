CMA Award nominees Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce and Cody Johnson already winners ahead of show

The CMA Awards are still a few hours away, but some people are walking into the ceremony as winners already.

Ahead of Wednesday night's show, winners in the musical event of the year and music video of the year were announced Wednesday morning on "Good Morning America." The announcement was broadcast live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, where the show will take place later in the evening.

Ashley McBryde and Carly Pearce took home the award for musical event of the year, for their collaboration on the song "Never Wanted to be That Girl," produced by Shane McAnally and Josh Osborne. The award for music video of the year went to Cody Johnson, for the music video for his song "Til You Can't," directed by Dustin Haney.

After the winners were announced, Keith Urban took the "Good Morning America" stage to form a medley of his hit songs, "Better Life," "Long Hot Summer," "Raise ‘Em Up" and "Blue Ain’t Your Color," as well as two of his new songs, "Brown Eyes Baby" and "Wasted Time."

The show is expected to be unforgettable this year, with some of the biggest names in country music coming together to celebrate another year of country music, and remember the stars who paved the way.

This year, the show is set to begin with a tribute to legendary singer Loretta Lynn, who passed away in October at the age of 90. The tribute to her will include performances by Miranda Lambert and Carrie Underwood.

In terms of nominations, Lainey Wilson leads the pack, with six nominations including, album of the year, female vocalist of the year, new artist of the year and song of the year. This is only the fourth time in CMA history that a first time nominee is also leading in nominations, the other three artists being Brad Paisley, Kacey Musgraves and Glen Campbell.

She is followed by McBryde, Pearce and Chris Stapleton with five nominations and Luke Combs, HARDY, Lambert, Midland and Underwood with three nominations.

Lambert is also making history this year, snagging three nominations and officially becoming the most nominated female artist, and the third most nominated artist, in CMA history, with a total of 61 nominations. She has been nominated for female vocalist of the year a record 16 consecutive years in a row, winning the award seven times.

The CMAs will be hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning this year, something the two are very excited about. They are friends outside of the industry and are looking forward to getting up on stage and having fun together.

"We both don't take ourselves too seriously. And he's obviously been in front of the TV. He's just always done really well in front of the camera, and he's a longtime fan of country music," Bryan told Fox News Digital. "I think us being on stage will be able to, you know, have a lot of fun with the crowd and just make it a really special night."

The CMA Awards will air Wednesday night at 8PM on ABC.