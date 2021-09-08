Cindy Crawford recreates 1992 Pepsi ad to raise money for cancer research

Cindy Crawford slipped back into her blue jean shorts to recreate her infamous 1992 Diet Pepsi commercial.

The 55-year-old supermodel shared a shot from the photoshoot on Tuesday. The recreation of the iconic commercial is part of Crawford's initiative to raise money for the American Family Children’s Hospital where her brother underwent cancer treatment.

"It’s always a pleasure and a thrill to work with my friend @davidyarrow ... and even more so when it's for a good cause," Crawford captioned the photo. "We returned back to the original Halfway House from the famous @pepsi commercial I did in 1992 to recreate the moment (with a David Yarrow twist) in hopes of raising funds for the American Family Children’s Hospital in Madison Wisconsin where my brother was treated for leukemia."

"So far, with the help of David's gallery network across the globe supporting the art and its sales -- we've already raised 1 million dollars for the cause," she added. "I also have to thank my dear friend, hairstylist @peter.savic who did the iconic hair for the original commercial... so i was thrilled he was able to be here for this version as well! Thanks also to @samvissermakeup for makeup and @allowitzstyles for styling. I think we nailed it! Such a fun day."

Crawford's brother, Jeff, died at age three from leukemia. The model was eight years old when her brother was diagnosed.

"I think when my parents first told us that my brother was sick, we didn’t really understand what it meant," Crawford previously told Oprah Winfrey during an interview back in 2015. "They didn't use the word 'cancer.'"

The supermodel's family put Jeff into experimental treatment that did not work.