Christopher Plummer’s co-stars and more pay tribute to late actor: ‘Brilliant actor and truly a great human’

Celebrities are paying tribute to Academy and Emmy award-winning actor Christopher Plummer, who died on Friday at the age of 91.

Chris Evans, who starred alongside Plummer in 2019’s "Knives Out," said that the loss of Plummer is "truly heartbreaking."

"This is truly heartbreaking. What an unbelievable loss," Evans wrote. "Few careers have such longevity and impact. One of my favorite memories from Knives Out was playing piano together in the Thrombey house between set ups. He was a lovely man and a legendary talent."

"Breaking Bad" alum Dean Norris, who shared the screen with Plummer in "Remember," noted that the star was a "brilliant actor and truly a great human."

CHRISTOPHER PLUMMER, LEGENDARY ACTOR AND 'SOUND OF MUSIC' STAR, DEAD AT 91

"RIP Christopher Plummer. Brilliant actor and truly a great human. I had to rough him up in this movie and he insisted on doing it himself instead of a stunt man. Legend."

"Christopher Plummer... one of the greats. <3," Joseph Gordon-Levitt wrote on Twitter.

Pixar also paid tribute to Plummer, who voiced Charles Muntz in "Up."

CHRISTOPHER PLUMMER REMEMBERED BY ‘SOUND OF MUSIC’ CO-STAR JULIE ANDREWS

"Pixar remembers Christopher Plummer, who as Charles Muntz in Up, taught us that "adventure is out there." Rest in peace, good friend."

"The Sound of Music is a sad one today as Christopher Plummer has left us today. He was giant of stage and screen, winner of an Academy Award for "Beginners,"" George Takei wrote on Twitter. "He died at age 91 with his wife of 53 years, Elaine Taylor, by his side. Rest in eternal music, Captain Von Trapp."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Sad news," Piers Morgan reflected.

"Shaun of the Dead" director Edgar Wright shared a GIF of Plummer as Captain von Trapp in the film "The Sound of Music" ripping up a Nazi flag, asking: "Who will save us now?"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Academy penned a touching tribute to the star, noting that he "beguiled audiences across generations."