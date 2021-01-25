Piers Morgan rips media for not calling out Biden's 'Trump-sized lie' about vaccine rollout

Piers Morgan blasted the American news media for failing to call out President Biden's "Trump-sized lie" about the coronavirus vaccine rollout.

"President Biden told Trump-sized lies about the vaccine roll-out - but the groveling US media was too busy putting halos on Saints Joe and Kamala to say so. No wonder Trump supporters still don't believe anything they hear," Morgan exclaimed in the headline of his Daily Mail piece published Monday.

The outspoken British journalist began by knocking President Biden over his promise of being truthful to the American people but that he "couldn't help himself and promptly spewed the kind of brazen, bare-faced, media-bashing whopper that Trump would have loved."

Morgan pointed to Biden's repeated goal of achieving 100 million vaccinated American within 100 days of his presidency and how the current rollout that was put in place by the Trump administration has already matched that rate, calling it the "under-promise, over-deliver type of sneaky political spin."

The lie, Morgan stressed, came from Biden's exchange with a reporter last Friday, accusing the media of casting doubt in his long-set goal insisting it was "not possible."

"This was utter nonsense," Morgan reacted. "Nobody qualified to comment in the mainstream media said it was impossible... He chose to pretend the media had ALL attacked him for making an impossible promise. And he did that to deflect them from rightly pulling him up on the weakness of his pledge."

The "Good Morning Britain" co-host expressed that he expected the US media to "start doing to Biden what they did to Trump from the moment HE got elected and hold his feet to ferocious fire" but instead, "the open fawning has carried on in a quite nauseating manner."

"With the exception of Fox News... America's news networks and newspapers have fought amongst each other to see who can win the title of Biggest Biden Toady," Morgan wrote.

Morgan cited numerous examples of journalists being overly partisan from the ousted New York Times editor Lauren Wolfe who said she had "chills" at the sight of Biden's arrival to Washington D.C. ahead of his inauguration to CNN anchor Anderson Cooper describing Trump as "an obese turtle on its back flailing in the hot sun."

"I have no desire to defend Donald Trump whose handling of the pandemic was utterly shameful and a primary factor in why America's got by far the worst death toll in the world. But to pretend his administration did nothing on vaccine distribution is palpably untrue; another Biden administration vaccine-related lie in fact. And ironically, the main reason President Biden will comfortably hit his 100m target is because his predecessor had already got the vaccine roll-out to the required daily levels. So, why isn't Biden being torched for all this disingenuous self-promoting vaccine bulls---?" Morgan asked.

"Sadly, I fear it's because the liberal torch-carriers in the media are reluctant to light the flame because Biden's one of them... The non-questioning hero-worshipping treatment of Joe Biden and his administration is gut-wrenching and needs to stop immediately. And the media needs to start doing its job properly. Otherwise, the 75 million Trump voters who suspected there was a media bias against their guy will have all those suspicions confirmed before their very eyes on a daily basis. And that will cement rather than repair the shockingly partisan disunity that has enveloped America in recent years," he concluded.