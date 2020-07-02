Christina Ricci files for divorce from husband James Heerdegen after nearly 7 years of marriage

Christina Ricci has filed for divorce from her husband James Deerhegen, Fox News can confirm.

The former child actress filed the petition for dissolution with minor children at the Los Angeles Superior Court in California on Thursday.

TMZ, who first reported the news, said Ricci, 40, cited irreconcilable differences as a reason for the split. She's also asking for sole legal and physical custody of their son Freddie, 5.

Ricci and Heerdegen, a Hollywood producer, tied the knot in October 2013 in New York City.

Sources told TMZ that the two do not currently have a pre-nuptial agreement in place.

The two reportedly met on the set of "Pan Am," which was canceled after its first season.