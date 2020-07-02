Expand / Collapse search
Christina Ricci files for divorce from husband James Heerdegen after nearly 7 years of marriage

The two tied the knot in 2013 and share one son

By Melissa Roberto | Fox News
Christina Ricci has filed for divorce from her husband James Deerhegen, Fox News can confirm.

The former child actress filed the petition for dissolution with minor children at the Los Angeles Superior Court in California on Thursday.

TMZ, who first reported the news, said Ricci, 40, cited irreconcilable differences as a reason for the split. She's also asking for sole legal and physical custody of their son Freddie, 5.

(L-R) Christina Ricci and James Heerdegen attend the 27th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party sponsored by IMDb and Neuro Drinks celebrating EJAF and the 91st Academy Awards on February 24, 2019 in West Hollywood, Calif. (Getty)

Ricci and Heerdegen, a Hollywood producer, tied the knot in October 2013 in New York City.

Sources told TMZ that the two do not currently have a pre-nuptial agreement in place.

The two reportedly met on the set of "Pan Am," which was canceled after its first season.