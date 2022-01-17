Christina Haack shuts down 'too fast, too soon’ criticism over relationship with fiancé Josh Hall

Christina Haack has no time for negativity. The "Christina on the Coast" star is shutting down any criticism directed towards her and her fiancé Josh Hall's relationship.

On Sunday, the HGTV personality took to Instagram to share a selfie of the couple enjoying some time on the beach.

"Too fast, too soon, too blah blah blah.. that feeling of pure bliss / those deep convos, love is what it is," Haack initially captioned the photo, according to People magazine. The picture's caption is now a string of emojis.

Per the outlet, Haack sparked speculation on Friday that the two tied the knot after she shared a social media picture of the pair with the date "1.14.22" included on the post.

Haack's caption now reads: "Building life together and enjoying some alone time. Love you Josh." In the pic, Haack rocks a white bikini as she cuddles up to Hall.

The " Flip or Flop " star has been dating Hall, who works at a real estate firm in Texas , since last year. The pair first stirred rumors of a romance back in July.

In September, Haack announced the engagement news via three images of herself and Hall along with a series of emojis that clearly indicates that she said yes to his proposal.

The photos show the couple on the beach enjoying a candlelit dinner in Mexico looking happy as she highlights her new engagement.

Haack was previously married to her "Flip or Flop" co-star Tarek El Moussa from 2009-2018 as well as to fellow reality star Ant Anstead , whom she wed in 2018. They finalized their divorce last year.

El Moussa and Haack share two children: daughter Taylor and son Brayden. Haack also shares a 2-year-old son, Hudson, with Anstead.

