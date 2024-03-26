Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT

Christina Applegate says MS caused ‘30 lesions on my brain’ after revealing she ignored early signs of disease

Applegate was formally diagnosed with MS in 2021

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
close
Christina Applegate explains how much it means to her to have a star on the Walk of Fame Video

Christina Applegate explains how much it means to her to have a star on the Walk of Fame

Christina Applegate says she's wanted a star on the Walk of Fame since she was five years old.

Christina Applegate continues to be transparent about her battle with multiple sclerosis, revealing how the disease manifests itself in her body.

"I have 30 lesions on my brain, like, herpes sores, basically. So sores all over my brain. My biggest one is behind my right eye, so my right eye hurts a lot," the 52-year-old shared on the "Armchair Expert" podcast with Dax Shepard.

Applegate, who says the eye pain isn't currently impairing her vision, says the disease behaves differently in each person's body. "Other people don't even have [lesions] on their brain, they have like a couple on the spine."

CHRISTINA APPLEGATE IGNORED EARLY MS SYMPTOMS: 'I DIDN'T PAY ATTENTION'

Christina Applegate places her hands on her star on the Walk of Fame as she sits on the ground

Christina Applegate shared the ways in which MS affects her mobility and rudimentary functions. (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix)

Mobility issues, Applegate explained, are common among those fighting MS. "My hand starts to go weird and then I'll get a seizure-y feeling sometimes in my brain, but not all the time," she added of additional side effects. 

"You can't overcome it. People go like, ‘But why don’t you exercise?' Because I can't," she admits. "It hurts. The second my feet hit my carpet in the morning and they're hurting as bad as they do every single day, then I go, ‘F--- it. I'm just gonna lay back in bed.'"

"And then I'm being the worst MS-er. We should be stretching. We should be trying to walk for five minutes," she told Shepard. "I beat myself up about that, and then I'll have a day where I'm not as bad, and I'm like, ‘Oh! I can do a couple things.' Then I'm down for four days. So it's a b----…She's a c---."

Christina Applegate in all black walks with a cane at the Screen Actors Guild red carpet along with her daughter

Christina Applegate, using a cane, walks the red carpet with her daughter, Sadie. (Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images)

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"This is a disease forever for us," Applegate stated. "We're prolonging life with these [B-cell] treatments… Doesn't mean I'm going to be around in 10 years… I don't know. So that's the scary thing about MS. There is no end game."

Having MS is "the worst tattoo," Applegate stated. "It sucks. I'm not gonna sit here and like, some people go like, 'Oh my god, cancer was the best thing that ever happened to me!' And I'm like, 'Uhh, then you had a pretty s----y life,'" Applegate joked. "This is the worst thing that's ever happened to me. In my entire life. I hate it so much. I'm so mad about it." 

Christina Applegate sits on stage with a microphone opposite Jean Smart

Christina Applegate, who is extremely transparent about the lows of MS, wishes she'd been more honest when she was battling breast cancer in 2008. (Phillip Faraone/Variety via Getty Images)

Applegate has fought and overcome cancer as well. "When I had breast cancer at 36 years old, I went out and I was the good girl talking about, 'Oh, I love my new boobs!' That are all scarred and f---ed up. What was I thinking?" Applegate asked. "My first interview was with Robin Roberts when I had cancer and you know, I'm sitting there lying my a-- off about how I felt." 

The actress admitted that after the interview, she "fell into the wall and sobbed 'cause it was a lie. Everything I was saying was a freaking lie. It was me trying to convince myself of something, and I think that did no service to anyone," she said. 

"Yes, I started a foundation right away. Yes, I did all the things I had to do. And we raised millions of dollars for women to get MRIs who were at high risk. Yes, we did a good thing, but at the back of it, I was taking off my bra and crying every night, and I wish that I had said that," Applegate admitted.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Christina Applegate in a red velvet dress and using a cane is led on stage by Anthony Anderson in a off-white tuxedo on Emmy's stage

Christina Applegate received a standing ovation when she attended the Emmy Awards in January. (Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images)

Applegate recently disclosed the symptoms she initially ignored before being formally diagnosed with MS in 2021. Prior to being told she had the disease, Applegate remembers feeling a tingling sensation while filming the final season of her Netflix series, "Dead to Me."

"My symptoms had started in the early part of 2021, and it was, like, literally just tingling on my toes. And by the time we started shooting in the summer of that same year, I was being brought to set in a wheelchair. Like, I couldn't walk that far," she explained on "Good Morning America," in another interview with Robin Roberts. "So I had to tell everybody, because I needed help."

Christina Applegate looks up in a white and black patterned dress

Christina Applegate believes she had undiagnosed MS during the first season of "Dead to Me," which premiered in 2019. (John Salangsang/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Applegate believes she had likely been suffering from the disease for much longer, but explained how she'd ignored other symptoms. "I probably had it for many, many years," she told Roberts. "Probably six or seven years."

"I noticed, especially the first season [of ‘Dead to Me’], we'd be shooting and I would like, buckle. Like my leg would buckle. I really just kind of put it off as being tired. Or ‘I’m dehydrated' or ‘It’s the weather,'" Applegate noted. "And then nothing would happen for like, months. And I didn't pay attention." 

However, she eventually knew she had to seek medical help. "But when it hit this hard, I had to pay attention," Applegate said.

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

Trending