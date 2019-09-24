Christina Applegate sasses Jenny McCarthy, Giuliana Rancic in awkward Emmys red carpet interviews

Christina Applegate got curt with Jenny McCarthy and Giuliana Rancic on the 2019 Emmys red carpet.

McCarthy, 46, apparently forgot Applegate's Emmy pedigree from the past, asking the actress if she was excited about her first Emmy nod for the Netflix hit "Dead to Me" ... except, well, it wasn't her first Emmy nod.

A visibly miffed Applegate replied, "Mmm, no. 'Samantha Who?' a couple times, but that's OK. We don't have to talk about that."

Applegate, 47, was previously nominated for sitcom "Samantha Who?" as well as twice for guest stints on "Friends." She won one award for the latter in 2003.

McCarthy also inadvertently shaded the "Married with Children" star's age.

McCarthy told Applegate, "I grew up watching you of course, and I was like, 'Oh my God, I want to be her when I get older!' Unfortunately, I didn't get that lucky."

With each star having a November birthday, Applegate is just under one year older than McCarthy.

Twitter went wild over the former "View" host's gaffes with the "Anchorman" actress.

It wasn't Applegate's only uncomfortable interview of the night.

Later, she was slightly short with E! red carpet host Giuliana Rancic, making it a point that her daughter likely wasn't watching E!