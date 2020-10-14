Christina Anstead opens up about filming 'Flip or Flop' with ex Tarek El Moussa after 'babies, divorces'

Christina Anstead is looking back on all the years she's spent filming "Flip or Flop" with her first husband, Tarek El Moussa, ahead of the show's Season 9 premiere.

Anstead, 37, took to Instagram on Tuesday to reflect on what's transpired since the former married couple made their television debut together in 2013. She shared a photo of herself and El Moussa, 39, chatting on set and reminisced about the day they shot their first pitch video.

"Season 9 ?!! How can it be? I can still picture making a pitch video for flip or flop in 2010. I was pregnant with Tay sitting on the couch in our San Clemente condo (with a home video camera on us) wondering what crazy idea Tarek was getting me into now," Anstead began in the caption.

Anstead said she thought there was "no way" the two would end up getting their own show.

TAREK EL MOUSSA SAYS EX CHRISTINA ANSTEAD WILL NOT BE INVITED TO HIS WEDDING

"God will always open doors meant to open, and this one opened wide," she continued. "Even after babies, divorces, and engagements the show continues...I am beyond grateful for this crazy ride - it's been a lot of things, (including bug infested and rancid smells) but it's never been boring."

Last month, the HGTV star announced she and her second husband, Ant Anstead, 41, separated after less than two years of marriage. She has since been active on social media, posting her whereabouts with her kids and close friends.

Meanwhile, El Moussa recently became engaged to Heather Rae Young. He and the "Selling Sunset" star are currently planning a wedding for 2021.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Most recently, the "Christina on the Coast" star revealed she purchased a luxury yacht after announcing her second divorce, and she appropriately named it "Aftermath."

Season 9 of "Flip or Flop" premieres on Thursday at 9 p.m.