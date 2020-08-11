Christina Aguilera gives off classic Hollywood vibes in swimming pool pics: 'Cheers'

Christina Aguilera is enjoying summertime.

The 39-year-old singer shared a series of pictures of herself relaxing in the pool on Instagram on Monday.

In the four photos, the "Beautiful" singer could be seen relaxing on a pink pool float while enjoying a beverage.

She donned a form-fitting white thigh-length dress, paired with a white wide-brimmed floppy hat and gold accessories.

Between her ensemble, her bright blonde hair, red lipstick and winged eyeliner, Aguilera bore a stunning resemblance to classic Hollywood stars like Marilyn Monroe.

Meanwhile, a fan said in the comments that the singer was giving off "Jessica rabbit vibes in the last pic."

"You look INCREDIBLE xtina!!!" they added.

Paris Hilton also commented on the photo, writing, "Gorgeous."

Many other fans complimented the look as well.

"She look [sic.] so classic," said a follower with a handful of kissing emojis.

"Glamourrrr," commented another.

A fifth added: "Omg legend."

Meanwhile, others thought Aguilera was giving off Meredith Blake vibes from "The Parent Trap," with star Elaine Hendrix even asking the singer: "Hey girl. Which vineyard you at?"

Aguilera also shared a snap from her pool day on Saturday, but this time, she was in the water.

The songstress had her head tilted back and added a pair of modern sunglasses to her getup.

In the caption, she praised Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's empowering female sexuality anthem "WAP."

"#WAP got me feelin some type of way," she wrote.

Some fans praised Aguilera for "supporting other queens," while others demanded she appear on a remix of the popular hip-hop hit.