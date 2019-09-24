Christie Brinkley's daughter defends her from Wendy Williams' 'DWTS' shade

Sailor Brinkley-Cook defended mom Christie Brinkley from Wendy Williams' speculation that she faked a broken bone to give Sailor her spot on "Dancing with the Stars."

“I mean like, whoever spews hatred needs more love. So love you, Wendy!” Sailor, 21, told People backstage on Monday at "DWTS."

Williams, 55, previously said Brinkey's injury seemed "fake as hell" and was a ploy to make model Sailor a bigger star with the competition series.

“Let me tell you what I see: I don’t see a wrist and a shoulder being fractured. But that was real cute,” Williams said on her talk show last week. “Here’s my thought: 'Dancing with the Stars' called Christie Brinkley and she said yes. After she got off the phone, that’s when she plotted her schedule … In my opinion, I think what Christie did was she signed up for 'Dancing with the Stars' knowing that she’d put her daughter Sailor in there.”

Brinkley, 65, fired back at Williams' allegations in a sitdown on "The Talk."

"Wendy Williams started this rumor, which was stunning to me because I've been on Wendy's show a few times," Brinkley said. "For some reason, she liked me, and she would call on me to support her in tough times. I was there for her."

Brinkley, who's been divorced four times, continued, "Then, she goes through a divorce; I get a call again because let's face it, I'm kind of an expert in that. I came again ... and so I thought it was a mistake when somebody said she was doing this. So, I got a call one day that she was having a terrible bout of stage fright, and she was about to drop out of 'Chicago The Musical,' and I'd come over and talk to her," she recalled. "I was like, 'You will never meet a more supportive and loving cast. You will love this experience and you will regret it if you don't do it.'"

She added, "My message to Wendy is, it's so much more fun to be kind. Try it. It can't feel good to try to hurt other people. If it feels good, something's seriously wrong."

Sailor said she's "super proud" of her mom for standing up to the talk show hostess.

“She spoke the truth and Wendy has really supported her through a lot of crazy stuff and for her to come out and say something negative about this situation really was shocking," Sailor said. "Like I was like, ‘Really?'”

Fox News' Mariah Haas contributed to this report.