Christie Brinkley speaks out on Afghanistan crisis: 'Too many are weeping tonight'

Christie Brinkley is lamenting the ongoing chaos in Afghanistan – and said moral humanity is now in question following the events that have taken place there in recent weeks, including Thursday's deadly bombings in Kabul.

"Too many are weeping tonight, too much loss, too much pain and suffering, too many families in turmoil, too much anger hate weapons and violence," the actress and model, 67, wrote in a lengthy Instagram caption on Friday, which was accompanied by photos of service members carrying young children.

"For a species capable of so much beauty compassion and love, humans sure have made a mess of this world," she continued. "And we constantly hand that mess over to our troops to clean up."

The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model mentioned how she had "met with troops several times over the years to thank them for their service in Kosovo, Macedonia, Sarajevo, USS Bataan and more…" and added that she was often taken aback at the compassion and fervor in which troops had carried out their missions.

STRANDED INTERPRETER JOINS 'AMERICA'S NEWSROOM' AFTER KABUL ATTACK: 'I KNOW I'M GOING TO GET KILLED'

"I was often struck by how young and polite they were, how eager and sincere was their desire to be of service, to help," Brinkley continued. "It hurts to think about them tonight knowing how many deaths and casualties there were today in Kabul where they were helping and how close to coming home they were…"

Added Brinkley: "I’ve also gone to refugee camps and it’s excruciating to think how close so many who helped our troops were to escaping the oppression of the Taliban and all the chaos they’ve endured for some 20 years. Just tragic."

AFGHAN DEATH TOLL CLIMBS TO 169 FOLLOWING KABUL AIRPORT BOMBING; 13 US SERVICE MEMBERS DEAD

Brinkley ended her note by sending "Heartfelt condolences and sympathy for all loss and their families."

The death toll in a pair of suicide bombings that rocked Kabul rose to 169 as of Friday as evacuation flights resumed, officials say.

AFGHAN INTERPRETER SAYS TALIBAN BEATING WOMEN OUTSIDE KABUL AIRPORT

169 Afghans were killed according to two officials who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. The U.S. said 13 service members were killed in the deadliest day for American forces in Afghanistan since August 2011.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The U.S. has also warned of the threat of more terrorist attacks before next Tuesday's withdrawal deadline.

Fox News' Brie Stimson and The Associated Press contributed to this report