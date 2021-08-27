Stranded interpreter joins 'America's Newsroom' after Kabul attack: 'I know I'm going to get killed'

Afghan interpreter ‘Carl’ is stranded in Afghanistan after witnessing the explosions at the Kabul airport. He said on "America’s Newsroom" that he doesn’t believe he will escape the country, but he is trying for his family.

Carl has worked for the United States for 10 years.

While Carl doesn’t believe he will be able to evacuate, he said he is willing to try to return to the airport to get his daughter out of the country.

"If I get a chance to go back to the airport, yes, I will try," he said. "It doesn't matter if I'm going to get blown up. I'm doing all this because I have a 5-year-old daughter that I'm trying to get her out of here so she can have a great future. And I don't want her to suffer."

AFGHAN DEATH TOLL CLIMBS TO 169 FOLLOWING KABUL AIRPORT BOMBING; 13 US SERVICE MEMBERS DEAD

Jen Wilson, COO of Army Week Association, is working to evacuate Afghan allies. She has tried for two weeks to get Carl out of Afghanistan.

"We’re going to get you out," she told Carl through tears.

Despite Wilson’s effort to reassure him, Carl believes he’s going to die before he can escape.

CALIFORNIA REP. ISSA RESCUES 2 MORE FAMILIES TRAPPED IN AFGHANISTAN, MARKING 6 FAMILIES TOTAL

"I know that I'm going to be left behind. I know that for sure. I know that I'm going to get killed," Carl said.

"But the good thing is that I'm not going to die for a bad thing. I’m going to die for a good thing. What I did, I will never regret it because I have tried to help people."

Immediately after the bombing in Kabul, Carl went to the site of the explosion because he knew there would be casualties.

He found a woman crying with her baby laying on the ground. Carl took the baby and tried to get her to help.

AFGHAN INTERPRETER SAYS TALIBAN BEATING WOMEN OUTSIDE KABUL AIRPORT

"She died right when I get to the hospital. She died right in my hand."

Wilson, again, told Carl that he would be rescued.

"I can assure you," she said, "We're going to get you out. We are going to – if it is the last thing I do, we're going to get you out."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Carl reminded Fox News’ Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino that there are still more Afghan allies stranded and in need of help.

"It's not just me," he said. "It's not just me that I'm in this situation. I know people that are in the same situation that I am right now."