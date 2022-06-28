Expand / Collapse search
Christian Bale would return as Batman under one condition

The actor starred as Batman in the 'Dark Knight' trilogy

By Mariah Haas | Fox News
‘I’D BE IN'- Christian Bale would return as Batman under one condition. Continue reading…

‘ONE OF THE GREATS’- 'SNL' stars remember comedian Nick Nemeroff after his ‘sudden' death. Continue reading…

'MY SON’S GONNA READ THAT ONE DAY'- Chris Pratt 'cried' when fans said he insulted his ex-wife Anna Faris. Continue reading…

SHE ‘WILL BE MISSED’- 'ER's' Mary Mara dead at 61, actress drowned while swimming in New York river. Continue reading…

Nick Nemeroff.

Nick Nemeroff. (Photo by FilmMagic/FilmMagic)

‘MY ‘GIRL, INTERRUPTED’ REAL LIFE’- Winona Ryder reflects on her breakup from Johnny Depp during the ‘90s. Continue reading…

Winona Ryder and Johnny Depp.

Winona Ryder and Johnny Depp. (Photo by Barry King/WireImage)

‘THANK YOU’- Jodie Sweetin praises fan support as she steps out in LA after being shoved by LAPD at abortion rights protest. Continue reading…

‘I’M NOT KIDDING’- Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong says he's renouncing his US citizenship. Continue reading…

Green Day's Billy Joe Armstrong.

Green Day's Billy Joe Armstrong. (Photo by Michael Chang/WireImage)

NO. 1 SPOT- 'Elvis' takes No. 1 after tie with ‘Top Gun: Maverick.’ Continue reading…

‘HEARTBROKEN’- Olivia Rodrigo dedicates 'F--- You' to Supreme Court justices in duet with Lily Allen at Glastonbury festival. Continue reading…

FENDER BENDER- Ben Affleck's 10-year-old son accidentally backs Lamborghini into BMW at luxury car rental dealership. Continue reading…

Mariah Haas is an entertainment editor for Fox News Digital.

