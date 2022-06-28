Christian Bale would return as Batman under one condition
The actor starred as Batman in the 'Dark Knight' trilogy
Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.
‘I’D BE IN'- Christian Bale would return as Batman under one condition. Continue reading…
‘ONE OF THE GREATS’- 'SNL' stars remember comedian Nick Nemeroff after his ‘sudden' death. Continue reading…
'MY SON’S GONNA READ THAT ONE DAY'- Chris Pratt 'cried' when fans said he insulted his ex-wife Anna Faris. Continue reading…
SHE ‘WILL BE MISSED’- 'ER's' Mary Mara dead at 61, actress drowned while swimming in New York river. Continue reading…
‘MY ‘GIRL, INTERRUPTED’ REAL LIFE’- Winona Ryder reflects on her breakup from Johnny Depp during the ‘90s. Continue reading…
‘THANK YOU’- Jodie Sweetin praises fan support as she steps out in LA after being shoved by LAPD at abortion rights protest. Continue reading…
‘I’M NOT KIDDING’- Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong says he's renouncing his US citizenship. Continue reading…
NO. 1 SPOT- 'Elvis' takes No. 1 after tie with ‘Top Gun: Maverick.’ Continue reading…
‘HEARTBROKEN’- Olivia Rodrigo dedicates 'F--- You' to Supreme Court justices in duet with Lily Allen at Glastonbury festival. Continue reading…
FENDER BENDER- Ben Affleck's 10-year-old son accidentally backs Lamborghini into BMW at luxury car rental dealership. Continue reading…
FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS