Chrissy Teigen addresses Sharon Osbourne's criticism of John Legend's 'Baby, It's Cold Outside'

Chrissy Teigen has responded to Sharon Osbourne’s criticism of John Legend’s “Baby, It’s Cold Outside.”

Legend and fellow "Voice" coach Kelly Clarkson released an updated version of the Christmas classic last week after factors such as the #MeToo movement have led some modern-day listeners to question the original’s lyrical content.

“Sharon's always going to have something to say, it's her job," Teigen told Entertainment Tonight. “I remember those days of getting to talk s—t for money. It's very fun.”

Osbourne recently made headlines for slamming the updated version of “Baby, It’s Cold Outside,” calling it “ridiculous.”

“What would John Legend do, if in 40 years, if somebody wanted to… re-record one of his songs, and there was some group that found it offensive, and somebody just went, ‘Oh, I can change the lyrics on that,’” Osbourne said.

"It’s, to me, like a master painting," Osbourne argued. "It’s a piece of art."

The 67-year-old took issue with a specific lyric that was revealed in a sample of the song released by the musicians. Instead of the song being about an overly persistent male suitor trying to convince a reluctant woman to spend the night with him, Clarkson sings: “What will my friends think?... If I have one more drink?”

Legend's "All of Me" was recently given a kid-friendly remix for Kidz Bop, to which Teigen also addressed with "Entertainment Tonight."

"I mean, it makes sense," Teigen laughingly conceded. "I'm obviously down for a lyric change."