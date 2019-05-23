Chrissy Teigen apologizes for spoiling 'The Voice' finale with premature tweet

Model Chrissy Teigen apologized for “spoiling” "The Voice" finale this week after she mistakenly tweeted out the results before the show had aired in some places.

Teigen, 33, said she was “truly sorry” after she shared two posts from the NBC show’s official Twitter page that her husband, John Legend, and contestant Maelyn Jarmon had won the season 16 finale on Tuesday.

“Truly sorry for spoiling the voice tonight. I thought that since the official account tweeted it, it would be okay,” she said in a tweet. “But now I realize it wasn’t and will make sure that when my husband wins something with someone, I will wait for each state and every country before being excited.”

Teigen first shared a revealer tweet that was captioned “spoiler alert.” She shared a second one that showed Legend celebrating on stage.

“This is literally the happiest I’ve ever seen John ever????”

But fans fired back because the show still hadn’t aired in some parts of the country.

After her apology, Teigen jokingly added that as punishment for her spoiler, “the award has been taken away and given to Carson Daly.”