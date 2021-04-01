Chrissy Teigen says it's been 'really difficult' to come to terms with never being pregnant again

Chrissy Teigen is struggling with the idea that she'll never be pregnant again.

The 35-year-old cookbook author shares two children with husband John Legend: Luna, 4, and Miles, 2.

They were set to add a third child into the mix until Teigen tragically suffered a loss of pregnancy in Oct. 2020.

The star has since shared that she'll "never" be pregnant again, and now, she's doubled down on that fact in a new interview with People magazine.

"Coming to terms with not being able to carry again is still really difficult for me because I feel so healthy. I'm like, why?" she shared. "But then I think about it as my uterus is just not cooperating with me — and it's not a failure."

Teigen said that she feels "lucky" to have her two children already, and it seems she may not have given up on a third baby just yet.

"I just think of it in terms of how blessed I am already, and also there are so many ways to have a child nowadays ... whether it's surrogacy or adoption," said the star.

In fact, the former Quibi star said she can't imagine a "life without more" children. For now, she's hoping to help people in a similar situation.

"For me what's really important is being able to make sure that everybody has access to those ways and making sure that people are able to make their dreams come true," she said. "It would just be a beautiful thing,"

The star added: "It's so incredibly expensive to freeze your eggs and to harvest them. IVF isn't an option for a lot of people and it needs to be. It shouldn't be such an expensive endeavor for a woman trying to conceive a child."

Teigen and Legend, 42, are currently building a new home and plan to honor their late son, Jack, by planting a tree.

"It's important for us in Thai tradition that we always embrace the ones we've lost, and they're never, ever gone," explained Teigen. "This tree being planted inside the home, the whole reason why I wanted it was so Jack's ashes could be in that soil and he could be with us all the time and grow through the beautiful leaves in this tree."

Her love for her late son has spread to her children as well.

"The way Miles and Luna talk about him is so beautiful and reminds me of when I was little talking to my grandpa who was just sitting bedside next to my mom in a little urn," she shared. "It's all beautiful, and I love that tradition carries down."