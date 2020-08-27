Chris Stapleton releases new song 'Starting Over,' announces fourth studio album

Chris Stapleton is at it again.

The singer announced Thursday that the title track from his upcoming fourth studio album, "Starting Over," is now available for streaming and download.

Stapleton, 42, made the announcement on Instagram, also sharing what will presumably be the album cover, as well as the full tracklisting.

COUNTRY SINGER DWIGHT YOAKAM, 63, WELCOMES FIRST CHILD WITH WIFE EMILY JOYCE MONTHS AFTER WEDDING

The album "Starting Over" will be available Nov. 13. It will feature 14 songs, the first being "Starting Over" and the last being "Nashville, TN."

The album will also include a handful of covers that were "carefully" chosen, according to a news release obtained by People magazine.

"Joy of My Life," by John Fogerty will appear on the album as well as Guy Clark's "Worry B Gone" and "Old Friends."

"And it don't matter to me / Wherever we are is where I wanna be," Stapleton sings in the chorus of "Starting Over." "And Honey, for once in our life / Let's take our chances and roll the dice / I can be your lucky penny, you can be my four-leaf clover / Starting over."

TIM MCGRAW JOKES HE'S BEEN MARRIED TO FAITH HILL FOR '82 YEARS'

According to the release, Stapleton completed the album just days before the coronavirus shutdown brought the music industry to a screeching halt.

Stapleton's wife, Morgane, will appear on the Dave Cobb-produced album, as will longtime bandmates J.T. Cure and Derek Mixon.

Mike Campbell, Benmont Tench and Paul Franklin will serve as special guests, while the All Voices Choir will appear on the song "Watch You Burn."

"Across its fourteen tracks are songs that examine life’s simplest joys and most serious struggles," said the release. "The resulting album — both timely and timeless — speaks to and transcends the current moment in ways unimaginable even while it was being created."

Stapleton is set to embark on his All-American Road Show Tour in 2021 after postponing all 2020 dates due to the viral outbreak.

The singer's new record will follow 2015's "Traveller" and both volumes of 2017's "From A Room."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He has won five Grammy Awards and 10 Country Music Association Awards.