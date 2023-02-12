Expand / Collapse search
Super Bowl LVII
Published

Chris Stapleton kicks off Super Bowl 2023 with country-style national anthem

Rihanna will headline the halftime show for Super Bowl 2023

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
An inside look at Chris Stapleton's Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum exhibit: 'America to its core' Video

An inside look at Chris Stapleton's Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum exhibit: 'America to its core'

The Chris Stapleton exhibit showcases the singer's rise to fame, having started out his career as a songwriter and background singer and achieving success where he is now.

Chris Stapleton hit the stage at the opening of Sunday's Super Bowl LVII to sing the national anthem.

Stapleton was joined by Academy Award-winning "CODA" actor Troy Kotsur, who performed the national anthem in American Sign Language.

The country music star strummed a black electric guitar as he sang a country-style rendition of the anthem.

Before Stapleton took the stage, "America the Beautiful" was performed by R&B star Babyface.

Chris Stapleton performing the National Anthem before Super Bowl LVII.

Chris Stapleton performing the National Anthem before Super Bowl LVII. (Getty Images)

"CODA" star Troy Kotsur signs the national anthem before Super Bowl LVII.

"CODA" star Troy Kotsur signs the national anthem before Super Bowl LVII. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

CHRIS STAPLETON SINGS NATIONAL ANTHEM: SMALL-TOWN KENTUCKY BEGINNINGS TO AMERICA'S BIGGEST STAGE

Chris Stapleton takes the filed at Super Bowl 2023.

Chris Stapleton takes the filed at Super Bowl 2023. (Getty Images)

Earlier in the day, Stapleton revealed the national anthem isn't "easy" for musicians to conquer.

"The national anthem's not an easy song for singers. It's one that can go horribly wrong as we've seen many times in the past," Stapleton said at a media event during the leadup to the game. "But if you're gonna do it, this is the place to do it. I'm gonna go out there and play. And play it like I play it."

The "Tennessee Whiskey" hitmaker has won eight Grammy Awards; 15 CMA awards, including male vocalist of the year in 2021; and 10 ACM awards in his career.

Chris Stapelton strummed a black electric guitar as he sang the national anthem Sunday.

Chris Stapelton strummed a black electric guitar as he sang the national anthem Sunday. (Getty Images)

Last year's national anthem singer Mickey Guyton left Chris Stapleton a supportive message ahead of his performance.

Last year's national anthem singer Mickey Guyton left Chris Stapleton a supportive message ahead of his performance. (Getty Images)

Chris Stapleton was joined by his two oldest children.

Chris Stapleton was joined by his two oldest children. (Getty Images)

Country music star Mickey Guyton sang the national anthem for Super Bowl 2022.

"You was made for this moment and I can’t wait to watch," Guyton wrote on Stapleton's Instagram before the big game. "Enjoy every minute and don’t forget to breathe."

The halftime show will be headlined by Rihanna. Super Bowl 2023 marks the first time the musician has performed live in seven years.

Fox News Digital's Ashley Hume and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

Trending