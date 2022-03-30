Chris Rock's brother on Will Smith's Oscar slap: 'Foul'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Comedian Tony Rock is speaking out about Will Smith's now-viral slap of his brother Chris Rock at the Oscars.

Tony took to his Twitter for a "20 Questions Tuesday," in which he responded to random questions posed by his followers. Of course, it was no surprise that a majority of questions fielded by Chris' younger brother had to do with the comedian getting struck by Smith after making a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's bald head at the awards show on Sunday night.

In his responses, Tony provided an update on how his brother is doing and hinted that Chris and Smith are not on good terms despite a claim previously made by Diddy.

One of the first questions Tony answered was "How did you feel about the Oscar fiasco?" Tony, 47, responded with a one word answer: "Foul."

The stand-up comedian went on to reveal just how Chris is doing. When one fan posed the question, Tony answered on behalf of all of his brothers, stating, "All of them are fine."

Other answers Tony delivered seemed to confirm the slap was not staged. When one fan asked if it was "real" despite it feeling staged, Tony said, "Staged for?"

Tony then implied for a second time the theory that the slap was planned all along doesn't make sense. After one fan questioned, "That wasn't real right?????" Tony replied, "Fake for what?"

In another tweet, Chris' brother claims Diddy was lying when he spoke on record to Page Six saying Chris and Smith have squashed their beef.

"so Diddy was lying when he said Chris and Will made up that night and are good now?" one fan asked, to which Tony responded, "Yep."

Reps for Smith, Chris Rock and Diddy did not immediately return Fox News Digital's requests for comment.

Tony then went on to poke some fun himself. After admitting he plans to "respond" to Smith, the comedian was asked who he believes hits harder, Smith or Jada Pinkett Smith's "boyfriend."

"Mama Rock," Tony answered. It's unclear who the fan was referring to, but it's likely the fan was referencing Jada Pinkett Smith 's previous " entanglement " with August Alsina .

Tony also shared how he really feels about Smith's apology to Rock on Monday. Asked if he approved of Smith's declaration of remorse, he said, "No."

The exchange began when Rock took aim at Pinkett Smith’s shaved head, saying, "Jada, I love you. ‘G.I. Jane 2,’ can’t wait to see it, all right?" Rock’s reference was made from the 1997 film "G.I. Jane," starring Demi Moore, who shaved her head to portray a fictional Navy SEAL candidate.

Pinkett Smith revealed in 2018 that she was diagnosed with alopecia. She has often discussed the challenges of hair loss on Instagram and other social media platforms.

On Monday, Smith publicly apologized to Rock, calling himself "wrong." His full statement read: "My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally.

"I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.

"I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my ‘King Richard’ family. I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us.

"I am a work in progress. Sincerely, Will."

Smith's statement comes after the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences said it is launching a formal review into the altercation.

