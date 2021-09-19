Chris Rock announces he has a breakthrough coronavirus case, urges followers to get vaccinated

Chris Rock revealed that he has been diagnosed with the coronavirus in a message urging his followers on Twitter to get vaccinated.

The comedian, 56, took to Twitter on Sunday to share a bare-bones message with his more than 5 million followers announcing both that he tested positive for COVID-19 and encouraged them to get vaccinated against the potentially life-threatening illness.

"Hey guys I just found out I have COVID, trust me you don’t want this. Get vaccinated," Rock wrote.

The star did not go into detail about how he is feeling, but given the dire warning he issued his followers, it seems he’s at the very least experiencing some kind of discomfort or illness.

Rock’s coronavirus diagnosis comes after the former "Saturday Night Live" cast member revealed months ago on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" that he was fully vaccinated, thus making him one of the many breakthrough cases of COVID-19 spreading throughout the country among people who are vaccinated.

"I’m two shots Rock, that’s what they call me," he joked before noting that he actually received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine which only requires one shot.

"That’s the food stamps of vaccines," he joked.

The CDC reported in June that it had tracked roughly 4,115 patients with COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough cases who were hospitalized or died. Of those cases, 26% of hospitalizations were reported as asymptomatic or not related to COVID-19, and 19% of the 750 fatalities were reported as asymptomatic or not related to COVID-19.

In studies, the two-dose COVID-19 vaccines by Pfizer and Moderna were around 95% effective at preventing illness, while the one-shot Johnson & Johnson shot was 72% effective, though direct comparisons are difficult. So while the vaccines are very good at protecting us from the virus, it’s still possible to get infected with mild or no symptoms, or even to get very sick.

If you do end up getting sick despite vaccination, experts say the shots help reduce the severity of the illness — the main reason to get vaccinated.

Rock joins other celebrities who have publicly announced breakthrough coronavirus diagnoses such as Melissa Joan Hart and Wendy Williams.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.