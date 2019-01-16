Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger’s wedding will focus on God, report says

Religion will play a crucial role in the highly anticipated wedding of Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger, a source close to the couple told People magazine Wednesday.

“They’re going to want a religious wedding,” said the insider. “I know that Chris does, and I assume that she does, too. God is going to be a part of this marriage.”

Pratt, 39, also loves the fact that Schwarzenegger, 29, doesn’t shy away from discussing her beliefs openly with others.

“He’s constantly around other people who have no faith or are apologetic about it, but not her,” said the source. “She is willing to talk about it to anyone who will listen.”

CHRIS PRATT DENIES HOLLYWOOD IS ANTI-RELIGIOUS

Another insider close to Schwarzenegger added the pair won’t be waiting too long to tie the knot.

“They are one of those rare couples that you root for from the beginning,” said the source to the publication. “It won’t be a long engagement — Katherine has already talked about having a summer 2019 wedding.”

Pratt revealed on Instagram Monday that the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger has accepted his proposal.

“Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes!” he captioned with a diamond ring emoji. “I’m thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!”

Schwarzenegger shared the same sweet snap, writing, “My sweet love. Wouldn’t want to live this life with anyone but you.”

CHRIS PRATT AND KATHERINE SCHWARZENEGGER SHARE A LOVE OF FAITH

The “Avengers” star began dating Schwarzenegger earlier last year. Pratt finalized his divorce from ex-wife, actress Anna Faris, in October 2018. They were married for nine years and share 6-year-old son Jack.

Schwarzenegger’s mother, Maria Shriver, congratulated the couple on Monday writing on Pratt’s Instagram post: “Congratulations to two loving kind caring thoughtful Spiritual people we are so happy for you you are blessed as is everyone who knows you yes let’s go.”

Pratt was rumored to be dating Schwarzenegger since June 2018, following his high-profile divorce. However, despite all the rumors and public outings, they only made their relationship official to the public in mid-December.

The “Guardians of the Galaxy” actor posted a collage of photos of Schwarzenegger along with a caption celebrating her 29th birthday.

“Happy Birthday Chief!” he wrote. “Your smile lights up the room. I’ve cherished our time together. Thrilled God put you in my life. Thankful for the laughs, kisses, talks, hikes, love and care.”

Pratt previously told the Associated Press he’s not shy about discussing his faith at awards shows and social media.

“That kind of message, it might not be for everybody,” he explained. “But there is a group of people for whom that message is designed. And nothing files my soul more than to think that maybe some kid watching that would say, ‘Hey, I’ve been thinking about praying. Let me try that out.’”

Pratt added faith became important to him when he was 19 and he met a man who was “sent by God.” Pratt also declared he’s unashamed to share his Christianity in Hollywood and has never been ridiculed about it.

“I think that there’s this narrative that exists out there that Hollywood is anti-Christian or anti-religious, but it’s just not the case,” he said. “They are kind of not anti-anything. … I’ve never had anyone try to same me, to my face. Maybe they go say it behind my back. But if that’s the case, go ahead. You can say whatever you want about me — to my face or behind my back. I’m not going to change.”

People magazine previously reported Schwarzenegger was raised Catholic but has been attending nondenominational Christian churches for the past few years. She has posted religious verses on social media.

Fox News' Caleb Parke, Gerren Keith Gaynor and the Associated Press contributed to this report.