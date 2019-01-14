Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger share a love of faith: ‘Thrilled God put you in my life’

One thing has played a big part in the relationship of newly engaged couple Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger: their faith.

Pratt openly talks about his faith at award shows and social media.

“That kind of message, it might not be for everybody. But there is a group of people for whom that message is designed,” he told The Associated Press. “And nothing fills my soul more than to think that maybe some kid watching that would say, ‘Hey, I’ve been thinking about praying. Let me try that out.’”

CHRIS PRATT AND KATHERINE SCHWARZENEGGER'S RELATIONSHIP TIMELINE, FROM DATES TO FAMILY OUTINGS

The couple announced their engagement on Sunday. Pratt posted a photo of the couple together saying he was proud to “live boldly in faith with you."

In December, he posted a tribute to her on her birthday saying, “Thrilled God put you in my life.”

ANNA FARIS RESPONDS TO CHRIS PRATT AND KATHERINE SCHWARZENEGGER ENGAGEMENT NEWS

Pratt has said faith became important to him when he was 19 and he met a man who was “sent by God.”

Schwarzenegger was raised Catholic but has been attending nondenominational Christian churches for the past few years, according to People. She has posted religious verses on social media. In November, she posted a photo of the sunset with the caption: “God shot.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP