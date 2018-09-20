Chris Pratt denies Hollywood is anti-religious

The “Guardians of the Galaxy” star Chris Pratt denied rumors that Hollywood is anti-religious, but rather “kind of pro whatever is authentic to you.”

“I think that there's this narrative that exists out there that Hollywood is anti-Christian or anti-religious, but it's just not the case,” Pratt told The Associated Press. “They are kind of not anti-anything.”

The actor has been vocal about his faith in the past.

Pratt used his time on stage to share a passionate speech about his belief in God during a recent MTV award show.

“God is real. God loves, you, God wants the best for you,” he said. “Believe that. I do.”

Pratt continued by telling viewers to “learn to pray,” adding “It’s easy, and it’s good for your soul.”

Pratt told the AP his decision to open up about his faith on stage during the award show stemmed from a combination of the current state of the world, as well as “what I'm feeling called to do right now.”

“That kind of a message, it might not be for everybody. But there is a group of people for whom that message is designed,” he said. “And nothing fills my soul more than to think that maybe some kid watching that would say, 'Hey, I've been thinking about that. I've been thinking about praying. Let me try that out.'”

Pratt said he has never been shamed for expressing his Christianity.

“I've never had anyone try to shame me, to my face. Maybe they go say it behind my back. But if that's the case, go ahead. You can say whatever you want about me - to my face or behind my back. I'm not going to change.”

Religion was recently invoked at the 70th Annual Emmy Awards show on Monday, when co-host Michael Che, alongside his fellow "Saturday Night Live" star Colin Jost, stirred controversy for saying “the only white people that thank Jesus are Republicans and ex-crackheads."