Chris Pratt mocks wife Katherine Schwarzenegger's lack of cooking skills

Chris Pratt adores wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, but he could do without her in the kitchen.

The "Avengers: Endgame" star poked fun at the author and daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver for her complete lack of culinary prowess.

Pratt, 40, captioned an image of a burned Pizza Bagel Bite, "Proud of my darling for trying to cook tonight. Did it go well? No. No it did not. Not at all. To quote Rocky Balboa, 'It’s not how many times you get knocked down, it’s how many times you get up... and keep moving forward.'"

"As you can tell from the lump of coal in the center of the plate, this bagel bite never stood a chance," the "Guardians of the Galaxy" star added. "I honestly simply cannot imagine what went wrong here. Pretty simple. Microwave. 2 minutes. Maybe she thought it said 2 hours. But I want to commend her for her effort. This is a big step babe. Proud of you."

Schwarzenegger, 29, took the post in stride, commenting, "Looks like my plan to just have you do the cooking is working out very well."

Pratt and Schwarzenegger, who had been dating since 2018, tied the knot in June and have been in a state of bliss since.

"It feels really nice. We just feel very blessed and very, very happy," Pratt previously gushed. "I think having the stress of the [wedding] ceremony behind you is kinda nice, you know? But, yeah, we're in the honeymoon phase. It feels really good and we just feel really happy."