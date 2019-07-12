Chris Pratt is a country music star after surprise performance in Nashville

Chris Pratt is a country music star in the making!

The actor, 40, showed off his singing abilities after a surprise performance in Nashville at Robert's Western World and sang Johnny Cash's classic "Folsom Prison Blues."

He shared the stage with performer Sarah Gayle Meech.

"When Chris Pratt shows up at your @robertswesternworld show to sing Johnny Cash. You never know who will show up at Robert’s Western World... Thank you @prattprattpratt you made our night!" she wrote on Instagram.

Then, Meech posted video proof. "Last night @robertswesternworld Chris Pratt stopped by to sing some Johnny Cash! Thank you @prattprattpratt," she added.

And the "Avengers" star didn't hold back his talents. He was also spotted at Tootsie's Orchid Lounge, where he sang Garth Brooks' "Papa Loved Mom" to a crowded room.

"yall my mom is in nashville rn and she’s at a bar and CHRIS PRATT just got on stage and started singing," a user wrote.

It's no surprise Pratt has a voice. He was the lead singer in the band Mouse Rat on the hit comedy series "Parks and Recreation" and also sang with Garth Brooks 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards in March.

And in December 2017, he sang a duet with Chris Stapleton while guest-hosting "Jimmy Kimmel Live."