Chris Pratt's brother-in-law Patrick Schwarzenegger joins actor in Amazon's 'The Terminal List': report

The 'Onward' star is married to Arnold Schwarzenegger's daughter Katherine Schwarzenegger

By Nate Day | Fox News
Amazon's "The Terminal List" is becoming a family affair.

Star Chris Pratt will be joined by Patrick Schwarzenegger, the brother of his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, in the drama series, according to Deadline.

The two will be joined by Constance Wu ("Crazy Rich Asians"), Elvis Presley's granddaughter Riley Keough ("Mad Max: Fury Road"), Jeanne Tripplehorn ("Basic Instinct") and Taylor Kitsch ("John Carter").

The series, based on Jack Carr's best-selling novel, follows Pratt's James Reece, a Navy SEAL whose platoon is ambushed during a covert mission. Once home, Reece struggles to cope with what he's been through as he tries to remember what happened.

According to the outlet, Schwarzenegger will have a key recurring role as Donny Mitchell, a newbie special warfare operator 2nd class and a member of Reece's team.

Patrick Schwarzenegger (right) has reportedly joined his brother-in-law Chris Pratt in Amazon's 'The Terminal List.'

Patrick Schwarzenegger (right) has reportedly joined his brother-in-law Chris Pratt in Amazon's 'The Terminal List.' (Getty Images)

Mitchell reportedly will be the team's point man and is not yet seen as part of the platoon during times of suffering.

Schwarzenegger, the 27-year-old son of Arnold Schwarzenegger, has only a few years of Hollywood experience under his belt, his first credited role being in 2006. Most recently, he was seen in Netflix's "Moxie," directed by and starring Amy Poehler.

His television credits include appearances on "The Long Road Home" and "Scream Queens."

Pratt burst onto the scene in 2009 as Andy Dwyer on "Parks and Recreation" before leveling up big time and starring in 2014's "Guardians of the Galaxy" and 2015's "Jurassic World," quickly becoming one of Hollywood's biggest box office draws.

Chris Pratt is married to Katherine Schwarzenegger, sister to Patrick Schwarzenegger and daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger. (Getty Images)

Chris Pratt is married to Katherine Schwarzenegger, sister to Patrick Schwarzenegger and daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger. (Getty Images)

"The Terminal List" is executive produced by Pratt, 41, and Carr will executive-produce alongside showrunner David DiGilio, Jon Schumacher through Indivisible Productions, Antoine Fuqua through Fuqua Films and writer Daniel Shattuck.

Fuqua ("The Equalizer") will also direct.

Reps for Amazon Studios did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

