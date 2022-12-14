Chris Hemsworth posts wholesome video decorating the Christmas tree with wife Elsa Pataky on his shoulders

Chris Hemsworth is tag teaming with his wife Elsa Pataky this Christmas season when it comes to getting the star on the top of the tree.

Hemsworth posted a sweet video on Instagram of his family decorating their Christmas tree. In the short video, Pataky is on Hemsworth's shoulders, attempting to get the star on the top of the tree.

"You can do it, Elsa," Hemsworth can be heard saying in the video.

CHRIS HEMSWORTH LEARNS HE'S ‘8 TO 10 TIMES' MORE LIKELY TO GET ALZHEIMER'S DISEASE ON NEW SHOW ‘LIMITLESS’

When she finally gets the star in perfect position, Hemsworth jokes and says, "Ohhh, my spine!"

The pairs three kids, twins Sasha and Tristan and their daughter India Rose, make an appearance in the video, cheering for their parents.

"Last year we tried this but with me on Elsa's shoulders…nor the tree or @elsapataky's knees made it. After 12 months of preparation we finally figured it out. A star is born!!" the "Thor" actor captioned the clip.

CHRIS HEMSWORTH JOKES RYAN REYNOLDS IS THE ‘WORST ACTOR’ AFTER ‘DEADPOOL’ STAR'S MOTHER ‘TRASH-TALKS’ HIM

Hemsworth and Pataky got married in December 2010. India was born in May 2012. Twins Sasha and Tristan were born in March 2014.

Hemsworth recently shared that he would be taking a break from acting to spend more time with his family following the release of the Disney+ docuseries "Limitless."

DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS MOBILE APP TODAY

While he was filming the show, Hemsworth discovered that he is eight to 10 more times more likely than the average person to develop Alzheimer's disease.