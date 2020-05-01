Chris Evans joins Instagram to partake in All In Challenge for coronavirus relief

Avengers assemble! Marvel star Chris Evans has finally joined Instagram.

The actor made a profile on Friday, May 1, and posted his first video for a good cause. Evans joined the All In Challenge after being called on by fellow Marvel star Chris Pratt.

Evans, 38, is offering up a virtual hangout and game night with himself and five of his superhero friends.

"You and two friends are invited to a virtual game night with Chris Evans. Other attendees on the list defending their board-game thrones are Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo and Jeremy Renner," the site reads.

He then challenged actors Sebastian Stan, Anthony Mackie, and Billy Porter.

Evans is currently starring in Apple TV+'s new crime drama series "Defending Jacob." Director Morten Tyldum said working with Evans, who also served as an executive producer, was a great experience.

"He is someone who can very easily change hats on set. When he was on set, he was Andy Barber. He was seeing the scenes like how Andy Barber would see them," Tyldum told Fox News.

"And then when we were not shooting in between all that, we watched cuts together [of scenes] and discussed things. He was very supportive and professional," Tyldum added.