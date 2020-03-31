Cher blasts Donald Turmp's suggestion that coronavirus medical workers are stealing supplies

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Cher took to Twitter to once again criticize President Donald Trump for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

The singer, who is rarely shy about voicing her political opinions on social media, has previously used her platform to bash comments that the president made about ending social distancing measures by Easter in order to revive the U.S. economy. Her latest Twitter tirade comes after a White House press briefing Trump held Sunday in which he extended social distancing guidelines through April 30, well past Easter.

Elsewhere in the press briefing, though, Trump asked reporters to look into the possible theft of medical supplies based on his estimation of what hospitals around the country should need versus what they’re asking for.

“trump KNOWS NO1 IS STEALING MED SUPPLIES,” Cher began her all caps tweet. “HES SO ADDICTED 2BEING IN FRONT OF CAMERAS,HE CANT BEAR’NOT BEING’CENTER OF ATTENTION,WITH NO ADULATION.HES SICK MAN, WHO DOESNT CARE IF HE LIES OR TELLS TRUTH.HE NEEDS 2FEED🍊BEAST.IF HE CANT SPEW VENOM AT HIS RALLIES,CRIME&☠️WILL DO.”

The singer, 73, was reacting directly to what Trump said at his press briefing Sunday about hospitals potentially asking for thousands more supplies than he estimates they need.

"How do you go from 10 to 20 to 30,000, to 300,000 [masks] -- even though this is different," Trump asked. "Something is going on, and you ought to look into it as reporters. Where are the masks going? Are they going out the back door? How do you go from 10,000 to 300,000? And, we have that in a lot of different places. So, somebody should probably look into that. I just don’t see from a practical standpoint how that's possible to go from that to that, and we have that happening in numerous places."

Pressed on the matter later at the briefing, Trump called on New Yorkers to "check" Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio about the changing mask numbers. "People should check them because there's something going on." He asserted that it could be "something worse than hoarding."

In addition to Trump’s own estimation, Cuomo said earlier this month that some people were stealing medical supplies. "Not just people taking a couple or three, I mean just actual thefts of those products," Cuomo said. "I've asked the state police to do an investigation, look at places that are selling masks, medical equipment, protective wear, feeding the anxiety."

Trump also remarked that he believes many states have the critical supplies they need to combat the COVID-19 pandemic but simply don’t want to admit it, either for political reasons or in an effort to hoard supplies for when they’re in short supply in the future.

As of Tuesday morning, the novel coronavirus has infected more than 787,631 people across 178 countries and territories, resulting in over 37,840 deaths. In the U.S., all 50 states plus the District of Columbia have reported confirmed cases of COVID-19, tallying over 164,610 illnesses and at least 3,170 deaths.

Fox News' Gregg Re contributed to this report.