Former 'Bachelorette' Ali Fedotowsky awaits coronavirus test results, reveals it 'really hurts to cough'

Former "Bachelorette" star Ali Fedotowsky has updated fans on her symptoms as she awaits results to find out whether or not she has contracted COVID-19.

As of Wednesday, the coronavirus has infected more than 200,000 globally. The mother of two took to her Instagram Story to reveal exactly how she's been feeling since she got tested at an urgent care facility on Saturday.

"So I want to give you guys a little update on how I'm feeling. My breathing is getting worse, I would say," Fedotowsky, 35, said to the camera while dressed down in a white t-shirt. "It really, really hurts to breathe and take deep breaths."

"My coughing is getting worse. Every time I take a deep breath I cough and yesterday I had a fever of 100.3. Today, so far, I haven't had a fever though so I don't know what that's about."

The former reality star also insisted she did not receive "special treatment" by getting tested.

"I went to an urgent care like everyone else," she said, adding that she waited three hours at the facility.

Fedotowsky, who admitted to be going "kind of crazy couped up in the house with the kids," said she was initially told she would receive her results anywhere from 48 hours from taking the test up to two weeks.

The season 6 "Bachelorette" star informed her followers that her mother, who is a nurse, is currently staying at her house and will not return to work until her results come back negative.

Fedotowsky and her husband, Kevin Manno, share two children: daughter, Molly, 3, and son, Riley, almost 2.

COVID-19 has rocked the Hollywood industry with forced delays and suspensions of major motion pictures as well as television productions.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were the first celebrities to announce their positive diagnoses, and actor Idris Elba as well as "Frozen 2" star Rachel Matthews are among other famous stars who have contracted the virus.