Charlize Theron soaks up some sun in black bikini while yachting in Greece

Charlize Theron is enjoying her summer.

The 45-year-old actress soaked up some sun on a yacht near Paros Island in Greece. The island rests in the Aegean Sea just southwest of the Greek mainland.

For her outing, the "Old Guard" star donned a simple low-cut black bikini that showed off her toned action-star figure.

Completing her yachting getup was a pair of dark sunglasses. She wore her blonde hair tied back.

During her Greek getaway, Theron has been spotted spending time with her daughters Jackson, about 8, and August, about 4.

The star adopted both girls on her own and revealed in the summer of 2019 that Jackson is transgender.

According to the actress, Jackson was assigned male at birth but told Theron four years ago that she was actually a girl.

"Yes, I thought she was a boy, too," the "Atomic Blonde" actress admitted to The Daily Mail at the time. "Until she looked at me when she was three years old and said, ‘I am not a boy!'"

"So there you go! I have two beautiful daughters who, just like any parent, I want to protect and I want to see thrive," she continued. "They were born who they are and exactly where in the world both of them get to find themselves as they grow up, and who they want to be, is not for me to decide."

Last summer, Theron opened up about discussing racism with her kids, who are Black.

"The day I became a parent, I vowed that I would always tell them the truth in a way that they could handle. I feel like this is such an important moment for them, for all us," Theron said during a virtual appearance on " The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon " last year, noting that kids oftentimes "have an awareness."

"I wanted them to know what this was all about, what happened to George Floyd and to so many other Black bodies that have died from this violence. I wanted them to have an awareness of how unfair and how unjust all of this is," she continued. "I know that there's a part in telling them some of that ugliness about the world that would make them grow up a little bit faster than they should have or would have normally during this period, but I think this is too important of a moment to not be completely transparent."

