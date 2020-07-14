Charlize Theron on discussing racism with her Black children: 'I vowed that I would always tell them the truth'

Charlize Theron works to always be open with her two children.

The Oscar winner recently made a virtual appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," where she opened up about raising Black daughters as a White woman, particularly in a time rife with racial tensions.

"The day I became a parent, I vowed that I would always tell them the truth in a way that they could handle. I feel like this is such an important moment for them, for all us," Theron, 44, said, noting that kids oftentimes "have an awareness."

CHARLIZE THERON NOT FOCUSED ON DATING, SAYS GWYNETH PALTROW'S SEPARATE-HOME LIVING'S 'MY KIND OF RELATIONSHIP'

"I wanted them to know what this was all about, what happened to George Floyd and to so many other Black bodies that have died from this violence. I wanted them to have an awareness of how unfair and how unjust all of this is," she continued. "I know that there's a part in telling them some of that ugliness about the world that would make them grow up a little bit faster than they should have or would have normally during this period, but I think this is too important of a moment to not be completely transparent."

The actress said her daughters, Jackson and August, took the information "really well," but that the conversation was "heartbreaking at first."

"That is really ultimately what it is. How do we allow anything like this to happen on our watch? They really wanted to be proactive and really wanted to know, what can we do?" Theron said.

CHARLIZE THERON SAYS IT'S 'A LITTLE HEARTBREAKING' SHE WON'T GET TO STAR AS FURIOSA IN 'MAD MAX' PREQUEL

Noting that her girls have "really grown" in recent weeks, Theron said that they've wanted to be active in protesting. Her children are 8 and 4 years old, respectively.

"They've become little warriors in their own right," she gushed. "I can take no credit for it."

Theron previously spoke with Entertainment Tonight about raising Black children explaining that "as a parent, it's been a difficult time."

"I think all parents, we want to believe we have time. And the world has kind of shaken me in a way that I realize that I don't have time," she said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"There was a moment where I felt like a little piece of my children's innocence was taken from them during this period because I had to sit down with them and have really, really hard, honest conversations about some really ugly things in our world today that they need to know. I want them to know because I want to raise two little warriors."