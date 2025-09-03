Josh Duhamel practices survival skills at off-grid 'doomsday cabin'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Josh Duhamel is all-in on living a simpler life.

The "London Calling" actor revealed last month that he's mostly prepared to survive a global catastrophe, and told Fox News Digital that he's improved upon a plethora of skills thanks to "spending time off the grid" at his remote home in the woods.

Duhamel, 52, previously told People magazine that he's "probably 70%" ready to weather an apocalypse from his "doomsday cabin" in Minnesota, roughly an hour and a half from his home state of North Dakota.

Of the many things the "Ransom Canyon" star has learned since going off the grid, Duhamel admitted he's brushing up on his survival skills.

"I learned that I'd spent too much time sort of luxuriating in the amenities of modern world and getting out there and having to learn how to do some of the basics that I hadn't done for so long was really, really good," Duhamel said.

"It's one of those places that I go to and I just, my blood pressure drops. I feel at peace. I'm constantly doing something, fixing something, working on something, taking care of the family, pulling the kids on a tube, cooking, all these things that are just basics that we take for granted."

He added, "Out there, you gotta make sure you got enough of all that stuff and make sure that you got propane in the tank or wood for the fire or enough water. All these things that we take for granted, suddenly you gotta think about, and it makes life a lot simpler."

The "Shotgun Wedding" actor spent 15 years building the cabin for his family. Duhamel welcomed son Shepherd with his wife, Audra Mari, in January 2024, and co-parents his 11-year-old son Axl with ex-wife, Fergie.

While living with less may be more challenging, Duhamel revels in the opportunity to be around the ones he loves most.

"I think when I'm off the grid with the family, that's when I am most comfortable, honestly," Duhamel confessed. "Listen, I love that I get to do this for a living and I do find a lot of comfort in this, too, because there is a creative outlet that I think I need from this, and I feel so lucky that I even get to do it."

"Like every job, every day on every job is a new thing, whatever it may be. So I've, you know, I love that I got to do both."

He added, "I love that I get to go out to my place in North Dakota and just ... Be a regular guy who's doing regular stuff. I get to spend a lot of great time with my family. We make amazing memories. My friends come out there. Both our families come out. It's amazing. But then I get to go, you know, make a movie about this over-the-hill hitman who is forced into taking this kid out and hit with him."

Duhamel portrays Tommy Ward in "London Calling," a down-on-his-luck hit man who is forced to babysit the son of a crime boss and also show him how to become a man. The Allan Ungar flick debuts in theaters Sept. 19, and Duhamel remains grateful for having a handful of films in the pipeline.

"I got to direct a movie earlier this year that I just turned into Paramount that I'm really excited about, where I got to tell a story about these two dads who are fighting to get their kid in the last spot in this over-the-top, pretentious preschool," Duhamel explained. "I just feel very lucky that I get to do this for a living."